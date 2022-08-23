Home Sports Vigevano, today the meeting and off to subscriptions
Appointment at 5 pm at the PalaBasletta under the orders of Piazza Among the new arrivals the small Laudoni wing and the Broglia center wing

August 22, 2022

VIGEVANO

Today at 5 pm the meeting is scheduled at the PalaBasletta of Elachem Vigevano. The ducals will train today under the orders of coach Paolo Piazza, who has been reconfirmed, after last season in which the ducals reached the game 5 of the playoff final, lost against Cividale.

the reconfirmed

Captain Filippo Rossi, the guard Michele Peroni and the long Jacopo Mercante were reconfirmed with him. They are joined by the small forward Stefano Laudoni, leaving Cividale, and the center wing Giorgio Broglia has arrived, who will replace the two “giants” of last season, Gianluca Giorgi and Nicolò Gatti. The presence of Jacopo Mercante has always been confirmed. To cover the role of small forward, which last season was Alessandro Ferri, there is Lorenzo “Lollo” D’Alessandro, out of Pavia. The under will be Giovanni Ragagnin and Kristofer Strautmanis. The playmaker is Alberto Benites, a former player from San Miniato, who finished first in the regular season, right in front of the Vigevano basketball team.

the technical and athletic staff

The technical and athletic staff have been reconfirmed in full by the yellow-blue management. The ducals will make their official debut in the Supercoppa match against Pavia at PalaBasletta on 11 September. The official presentation is set for August 31st. Today the season ticket campaign also opens. It will still be possible to subscribe as a supporting member for the sum of 200 euros, which entitles you to see all the games, including the playoffs and the Super Cup, and to choose your seat. The standard subscription at 120 euros includes all home league matches and the reduced one, which includes all home games, costs 60 euros and is reserved for those between 5 and 14 years old.

After a first phase of preparation in the gym with the new team, which is a mix of new arrivals and reconfirmations, Pallacanestro Vigevano will begin a series of friendlies and Super Cup matches, in preparation for the championship. –

