Dusan and Fideo have been great protagonists in the last friendlies of Serbia and Argentina, after a first part of the season marked by many physical problems with Juventus

A goal and two assists in a friendly against Bahrain: Dusan Vlahovic is already in world-class condition, after having recovered from the pubalgia that forced him to miss the last matches on the calendar with Juve. Serbia relies heavily on the center forward, at -3 from the top of the Serie A scorers chart (occupied by Osimhen with 9 goals) but still attached to the train of the most prolific strikers in our league. Of course, a year ago these days – when he was still wearing the Fiorentina shirt – he commanded the goalscorer rankings, while at the start of this season he too paid for the Juventus crisis. Furthermore, he shared the amount of goals scored by Allegri’s team with Milik, who proved to be more of an excellent attacking partner than a deputy.

vlahovic — The Serbian centre-forward, until the post-Empoli injury, was on the podium of the players most used by Allegri in the first months of the season. Then he had to skip the away match in Lecce, the Italian derby with Inter, the Verona expedition with Hellas and therefore the last home match with Lazio. “It was difficult for Dusan not being able to be in the squad in the last few games. Thank God the injury is not that serious. So we all hope he is 100% ready for the first game against Brazil.” Precisely at Continassa, where Brazil, Serbia’s first opponents in the World Cup, spent a week of pre-World Cup retreat, Danilo warned everyone about his club mate: “Dusan is very strong”, he said a few days ago at the press conference. See also China Disabled Persons' Federation commends advanced Xi'an athlete Liu Zixu in Beijing Winter Paralympics

injuries — The Serbian’s numbers at the break tell of 15 appearances, a third of which in the Champions League, and an overall performance of 7 goals and 2 assists. Much better than him, in terms of availability on the field, has done his compatriot, Kostic, the most employed by Allegri up to now with 21 tokens for 1500 minutes. Vlahovic is among the most eagerly awaited in 2023 like Pogba (who continues his recovery path, after having given up on the World Cup with France) and like Di Maria, who has tried in every way to recover his condition before shipping to Qatar with the ‘Argentina but did not have time to extend his playing time with Juve, following the muscle problems that have conditioned him for most of his stay in Turin up to now.

of Maria — Fideo took the field 10 times, 4 of which in the league, making 4 assists in all. Against Sassuolo, in mid-August, he even scored the first official goal of the Juventus season, but the party was then ruined by an adductor problem that put him out of action for a few weeks. The forced return against Spezia has further conditioned him. Subsequently, the two-match disqualification for the red from Monza increased his absence from Serie A. He would have liked to do more in the first part, but there will be time from January onwards. Now he’s focused on the World Cup: his last brace (plus assists) in a friendly against the United Arab Emirates clarified his intentions for the competition in Qatar. Then he will return to Turin to leave his mark on Juve as well. See also Infections to the Manzanese do not fall, the Serie D derby with Cjarlins Muzane postponed for Covid

November 18, 2022 (change November 18, 2022 | 21:05)

