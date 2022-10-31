Da Rold Logistics Belluno returns to victory. And the Spes Arena is confirmed as an impregnable fort. Thus, after Brugherio and Monselice, Garlasco also returns home without points from the away match in Belluno. The Rhinos of coach Colussi win 3-1, after losing the first set, and remain in command of the Serie A3 White group, with a balance of four wins and only one defeat (the one eight days ago in Mirandola) in the first five .

This time to bend under the blows of the Belluno people, however, it was a team of greater experience and quality than the previous opponents, which is why the three points obtained in front of Lambioi’s audience have an even higher specific weight. In the initial sextet, coach Gian Luca Colussi relies on Maccabruni and Novello diagonally, Graziani and Saibene on the bands, Guastamacchia and Mozzato in the center, with Martinez free. For the first time this season, Captain Paganin sits on the bench. Absent Guolla (indisposed). In the first set, at 14-11 in favor of Garlasco coach Colussi calls the first timeout of the evening.

At 16-13, Ostuzzi takes over from Graziani (not very brilliant in the first set: he will make up for the interests during the evening by signing 20 points, one more than the other hitter Saibene). But the gap still widens. Slipped back by five points (18-13), Belluno recovers up to minus two (19-17) but Garlasco wins 25-21.

The music changes from the beginning of the second set. Mozzato and his teammates double their opponents at 8-4 and double-digit at 10-6. The shift in the service of Guastamacchia (his the ace of 15-10) allows the people of Belluno to climb up to +6 (16-10). Shortly after, the narrow diagonal of a discovery by Graziani (18-12) induces the coach of Garlasco to stop the operations again. Graziani (7 points and 100% in attack in the second set) finds his hands out of the opponent’s wall twice and throws Belluno up to 25-18 which puts the match in a draw.

The third set opens in the name of balance. Garlasco looks for the starting point and climbs up to +3 (17-14), Belluno impacts on 18 even with a monumental wall by Graziani and comes back 20-19 with an indefensible broadside by Saibene. But it is, once again, Graziani in particular who takes the stage with the ace of 21-19, before Saibene’s lob (22-19) forces Garlasco to burn two timeouts in two minutes. Graziani’s turn at bat brings the rhinos to 24-19, then Mozzato walled out packs the 25-20.

In the fourth set Belluno reaches the tie first at 10-10 (ace by Graziani) and then at 16-16 (attack out by Garlasco). Overtaking is the work of Saibene: 18-17. Then it’s Graziani’s turn again, who from the nine-meter line is merciless and stamps the ace of 19-17. Garlasco returns above 20-19 with a 3-0 run and Colussi runs for cover. Fortunately, Novello, who for most of the game had remained in the shadows, grows exponentially in the final. With Belluno ahead 22-20, Garlasco still drops a trio of points in sequence and returns above 23-22.

But Novello shows that he wants to take his part. And after signing two point blocks, he also signs the two consecutive aces of 25-23. And the party breaks out.

FROM ROLD BELLUNO – GARLASCO 3-2

FROM ROLD LOGISTICS BELLUNO: Maccabruni 1, Novello 9, Graziani 20, Saibene 19, Guastamacchia 13, Mozzato 8, Martinez L1; Obstacles; in Candeago, Galliani, Stufano, Paganin, Pierobon L2. Herds Gian Luca Colussi.

MOYASHI GAR LASCO: Bellucci 3, Giannotti 14, Clean 10, Baciocco 10, Giampietri 7, Peric 12, Calitri L; Romagnoli 3, Accorsi, Agostini 2, Noé L2; in Minelli and Pecoraro. Herds Vittorio Bertini.

Referees: Nicola Traversa and Ruggero Lorenzin (video check Irene Casarin, scorekeeper for the electronic report Maria Grazia Amoroso).

Partial: 21-25, 25-18, 25-20, 25-23.

Note: for Da Rold Logistics winning lines 8, wrong lines 16, walls point 14; for Moyashi Garlasco bv 5, bs 19, mp 11. Set length: 30 ‘, 24’, 29 ‘, 29’. About 400 spectators were present. In the first set, a yellow card for Garlasco’s bench; in the second set, a yellow card for the bench in Belluno.