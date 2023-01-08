First win of 2023. Hooking up to fifth place. And back to success away from home exactly one month after the Montecchio derby. Da Rold Logistics starts the new year with a bang. In Brugherio, the pink Devils of the Gamma Chimica are overtaken 3-1 by the Belluno sextet who, after wasting a first set in which they were ahead, rolled up their sleeves and won the remaining three partials with identical results (25-20 ). And it is a victory that also has important repercussions on the classification of the A3 series White group. Because, with the three points obtained at the home of the third from last in the class, the Belluno players hook Parma and San Giustino in fifth place in the standings, overtaking Bologna and Garlasco.

THE NEWS‘

From the start, Da Rold Logistics Belluno lined up an unprecedented pair of plants, Stufano and Guastamacchia, thanks to Mozzato’s last-minute unavailability. Maccabruni and Novello play as usual on the setter-opposite diagonal, Graziani and Saibene are employed on the bands, Martinez acts as a libero. Opposite is Brugherio, who has made a veritable fort out of the home system named after Paul VI, if it is true that 13 of the 14 points won this year by the Brianza players arrived within the friendly walls. However, the boot is from Belluno. At 11-7, coach Durand calls the first timeout of the night. Saibene, from the nine-metre line, manages to surprise the reception of the Pink Devils and, with the point of +6 (15-9), forces the opposing coach to burn the second timeout in a short time.

The joke, however, is also the weapon that allows Brugherio to impact on 17 all, with two consecutive aces from Biffi. Candeago takes the place of Graziani. On 23-21 for the hosts, Colussi calls his second timeout, but on the return to the field first Novello gets blocked (24-21), then Barotto takes the hands of the Belluno block and closes the first set 25-21.

IMMEDIATE REDEMPTION

In the second set Brugherio arrives first in double figures (10-8). Belluno puts his head ahead on 12-11 (Guastamacchia) and climbs up to +2 (16-14 thanks to a lucky ace from Maccabruni) forcing the opposing bench to timeout. The second timeout comes in the space of a few seconds, when Stufano puts his signature on the +4 point (18-14). Gamma Chimica sinks back five lengths (20-15). Novello finds his hands out of the opponent’s block and closes the second set 25-19. Belluno starts strong in the third (4-0) and goes up 10-7 with Maccabruni. Durand was already forced to stop operations when Stufano (after a prodigious defensive save by Maccabruni) made the point to make it 14-9. At +6 (17-11), Belluno gets back four lengths (17-15). This time, however, the ghosts of the first set do not reappear: Belluno is back on track with Graziani (22-17) and, despite a new attempt by Brugherio who gets closer until 22-20, manages to get the better of a block (25 -20). In the fourth set, after an initial balance, Belluno takes a few points ahead. At 24-18, Innocenzi cancels two Belluno match points. Then Maccabruni signs the ball for the final 25-20.

THE COACH’S WORDS

«We were recovering from a nice burn, after Christmas – analyzes coach Gian Luca Colussi – and we needed an important performance. We saw the desire to win, as well as the pleasure of being on the pitch, despite some imperfections. These three points are vital: I’m happy for the boys. The power plants? It’s the first time they’ve played together: a great match for both. Like that of Maccabruni»

CHEMICAL RANGE BRUGHERIO-DA ROLD LOGISTICS BELLUNO 1-3

BRUGHERIO CHEMICAL RANGE: Biffi 4, Mati 2, Barotto 23, Innocenzi 8, Van Solkema 10, Chiloiro 9; Marini (L), Carpita 3, Ichino 3, Selleri. Ne Sarto, Piazza (L), Montermini, Consonni. Coach: D. Durand.

FROM ROLD LOGISTICS BELLUNO: Maccabruni 8, Novello 14, Graziani 11, Saibene 9, Guastamacchia 9, Stufano 16; G. Martinez (L), Candeago. Ne Paganin, Ostuzzi, Galliani, Guolla, Pierobon (L). Coach: G. Colussi.

REFEREES: Antonio Gaetano from Lamezia Terme and Fabio Bassan from Milan.

PARTIAL: 25-21, 19-25, 20-25, 20-25.

NOTE. Set length 29′, 25′, 29′, 26′; total 1h49′. Brugherio: 15 wrong hits, 8 winners, 8 blocks. Belluno: bs 15, v. 6, m. 16.