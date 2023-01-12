Milan surprised by the young Russians of Volero Le Cannet. Orro and his companions lose 3-2 a long difficult match, but at 2-1 they seemed able to control. Instead, the French team gets carried away by the talent of the young 2002 Akimova, who scores 26 points, but the MVP is Kotikova (19 points). For Milan, which is reached at the top of group B with 2 victories (but the Italians have two points more) precisely from Volero, 18 from Davyskiba, down in the final, 15 from Thompson, for a long time in difficulty in attacking percentages but good at blocking, and 13 of an excellent Folie. Sylla is out with a problem in his right wrist, so Gaspari starts with Orro-Thompson diagonally, Begic-Davyskiba spikers, Stevanovic-Folie in the center, Parrocchiale libero. Grsic (who faced Vero Volleyball in Cev two years ago at the helm of Tent Obrenoivac) responds with Kobzar in opposite direction to Akimova, Kotikova-Popova in band, Medeiros Da Silva and Kochurina in the center with Wang (ex-Busto) free.

The match

—

Super start of the clubs, with Akimova starting strong (3 points in the 8-3 start), with Milan struggling to put the ball on the ground. Milan gets back in touch after a 4-0 which leads to 11-10 after Begic’s innings, with the visitors already 5 blocks from the point. The home Russian opposite remains very hot (7 points at the end of the fraction), but Vero Volley has entered the game, with Davyskiba putting a lot of energy and Orro lucidity in the distribution. The first overtaking (19-20) comes in the middle of a series of 3 consecutive errors, ace by Rettke (entering serve) for the break of 21-23, before closing 23-25 ​​with an error in serving by Akimova. Second set immediately more balanced, with Milan less effective blocking but more fluid in attack and Volero who continues to make very few mistakes and finds Popova and Kotikova to lend a hand in attack. From 13-15 Milan blackout until 20-16, with 3 blocks and 2 aces in the French break. Double Folie and the usual Davyskiba for 21-19, but Le Cannet closes with a 3-0 break for 25-20 which impacts the match. Slower pace at the start of the third half, but it is Milan that keeps the landlords alive (6, of which 4 batting, in the initial 10-13). Milan has little from the serve and from the block, but Orro speeds up the game and the attack benefits from it. Volero, on the other hand, is only Akimova, and at 13-16 Grsic has to stop the game. Vero Volley, with Thompson and Davyskiba, continues to push, flying up 13-22 (0-8 partial), the block is also seen again (two in a row by Folie at the end of the break), Grsic empties the bench waiting for 14 -25 which brings the guests back forward. It starts again in the name of balance, with Milan less aggressive in batting and Le Cannet escapes 12-8, with Thompson struggling in attack. Popova and Kochurina make themselves heard in many ways, and at 17-12 Gaspari has finished the timeouts. Milan (with peak reception) sinks 22-13, when Larson (for Begic) also enters together with Camera and Stysiak. Not enough, and Volero (with Akimova at 22, 17 Davyskiba) closes 25-15 sending the match to the tiebreak. Larson remains on the field in the tiebreak, but the inertia, however, does not change and the clubs escape 8-3, which becomes 11-3 with the Vero Volley in doll and Begic returning for Davyskiba and a new diagonal change for Gapsari. Nothing shakes the guests and Le Cannet closes 15-6 with the usual Akimova.