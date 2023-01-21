Civitanova-Trento 1-3 (19-25, 25-22, 19-25, 18-25)

Trento comes out of the ‘hole’ consolidating third place and looking towards second, while we are left with Lube who collects the third consecutive defeat in SuperLega, a trend difficult to find in the past of the Marches. Driven by the immortal Kaziyski mvp and top scorer with 29 points in the match, well assisted by Lavia and Michieletto, Lorenzetti’s formation was preferred in all fundamentals, with service (11 aces) and blocks (11 winning blocks) which made the difference. As well as the long exchanges that have always been the prerogative of the Dolomites. Civitanova who also collected very heavy breaks at the beginning of the partials which then marked the outcome. For the tricolors it is a black crisis, a tunnel with no end in sight. In the grandstands of the palas the presence (interested?) of the former coach of Perugia Nikola Grbic. Blengini relies on the pair of Italian power plants, while Itas is in the sextet type. The serve and the block by Lorenzetti’s team immediately hurt Civitanova who accuses a heavy gap right from the start until 8-14. The reception of Blengini’s team suffers, but also the attack struggles, so here is the substitution with the entry of Zaytsev for a dull Garcia. Itas’ advantage is too large to allow Lube to rise with the network service pulled by the ‘Tsar’ which closes the partial in favor of Trento. In the second, the start is along the lines of the previous one, with Itas in charge. However, the attacking level of the tricolors slowly rises: when Nikolov serves and Yant Civitanova blocks, he gets back into the game, catching his opponents. Signing the first lead of the entire match with Zaytsev (17-16). Diamantini’s block on Lisinac and Michieletto’s mistake launches Lube up 23-20, with Yant who then closes on the second of three set balls impacting the challenge. Black out Civitanova at the start of the set: a 1-6 that directs the continuation of the set. In the fray also Chinenyeze for Anzani with Civitanova who has a shock with the entry of Bottolo making himself threatening (16-18). But it is usually Lavia who rejects the opponents’ comeback attempt, with Kaziyski closing the games. Identical start also of the fourth with Civitanova who collects a break of 1-6: Bottolo and Diamantini try to reverse the course and Civitanova finds team spirit and points also with Zaytsev (10-9). But Sbertoli’s serve and the lucidity of the Dolomite attack turn the score around again with Lavia and a fantastic Kaziyski who launch Trento’s sprint towards a crisis-busting success. Mauro Giustozzi