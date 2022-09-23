VOLPIANO

Forgetting last Sunday’s defeat at home against Città di Cossato is the goal of VolpianoPianese, who takes the field again this evening, Wednesday 21 September to face the first leg of the second round of the Italian Cup: in group C at 20.30 the training of coach Licio Russo will be involved in the Villeneuve Oscar Rini against the Aosta Valley Rossoneri of Aygreville.

However, the coach of the Volpianesi will not be on the bench for personal reasons and in his place will be the second-in-command coach, Salvatore Fontana, who presents the game as follows: “A difficult match awaits us, we will try to qualify in the 180 ‘- he says Fountain – . They will want to do everything to win and thus gain an advantage with regard to the return match, scheduled for us on Thursday 6 October, always at 20.30. Unfortunately we will not be in a typical formation, given that both Mascolo and Dei Masi will be missing, both out due to injury. Compared to Sunday we will have to know how to close the games when we have the possibility, in order not to risk being punished. The team is aware of this aspect – continues Fontana – and we hope that the one seen against the City of Cossato will no longer happen in Valle d’Aosta, where we had a great first half, falling in the second half. In the cup, such drops can have a significant impact not only on the return match, but also on the qualification, which we care about. In the Cup we want to go as far as possible, we won’t have to think about the previous round against Borgaro, against Aygreville it will be 180 minutes in which we will have to give our all ». –