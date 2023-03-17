Home Sports Waldkirch-St.Gallen is under pressure to win in the playout.
Sports

by admin
“We have solutions”: Waldkirch-St.Gallen wants to bring about a turnaround in the playout series

The women of the UHC Waldkirch-St.Gallen are under pressure in the NLA playout. They have to win twice against Dürnten-Bubikon-Rüti at the weekend.

The St.Gallen women celebrate a goal in the playout series against Dürnten-Bubikon-Rüti.

Image: Paul Wellauer

Before the season at UHC Waldkirch-St.Gallen, no one assumed that staying in the NLA league would be a walk in the park. The upheaval was too drastic, too many key players ended their careers. The goal that coach Yannik Martin had set was realistic, but definitely. This is now confirmed in the playout series against Dürnten-Bubikon-Rüti, in short: Floorball Riders.

