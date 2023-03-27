Home Sports War Ukraine Russia, Kiev calls for an emergency meeting of the UN Security Council. LIVE
by admin

Ukrainian drone intercepted before crashing in Russia

The Russian military said Kiev attempted to launch an attack using a Strizh-type drone (Tu-141), but the unmanned aircraft was intercepted by Russia’s electronic warfare (EW) system.
“The Pole-21 electronic warfare system impacted a Ukrainian attack drone, as a result of which its navigation system was disabled. The unmanned vehicle, having lost its orientation, fell near the village of Kireevsk, Tula region,” the Russian Defense Ministry said.
In the explosion in the Kireevsky district of the Tula region, which occurred yesterday afternoon, three residential buildings were partially damaged. Three people were injured: one victim received assistance on the spot, one woman was taken to a medical facility.

