Original title: Warm-up match – Giroud scored Krunic’s contribution to Milan 2-3 Saragoski

At 0:00 on July 24th, Beijing time, a warm-up match was held at the ZTE Stadium in Zolo Egerseg, Hungary. AC Milan played against Saragoszki away. After 90 minutes of fierce battle, AC Milan lost 2-3 away to Saragoschi, and suffered the first defeat in the warm-up match this summer. Saragoschi took the lead 2 minutes into the game, and Ubozioma took advantage of a corner kick to score a goal; after that, Mochi and Taoiti scored two goals in the 24th and 27th minutes to help Saragos Schi won a 3-0 lead; in the 30th minute, Giroud took a penalty kick made by Baro Toure to regain a point for AC Milan; Krunic scored in the 86th minute to help AC Milan narrow the score gap again . In addition, Saragoskey player Gail Geni had a shot that hit the door frame, and Giroud squandered a good chance to score.

Less than 2 minutes into the game, Saragoschi got off to a fantastic start. Mochi took a left corner kick from his teammate and headed the ball away. Ubozioma volleyed the goal before the penalty spot, and AC Milan fell behind 0-1.

In the 5th minute, Taoiti brought down Rebic and was given a yellow card. In the 8th minute, after Gargani completed the steal in the frontcourt, the top of the penalty area was low to the right and shot the center and right post. Mayer’s supplementary shot from the left side of the penalty area was resolved by Tartarusanu, and AC Milan escaped. . In the 16th minute, Messias passed the right rib of the penalty area and volleyed the defender. The ball hit the defender and bounced off the bottom line. Then Florenzi made a pass from the right corner. Miyan resolves. In the 20th minute, Rebic made a cross from the left side of the penalty area. Giroud’s penalty kick was pushed from the left by the defender and the bottom line was blocked by the defender. Then Florenzi made a left corner kick and was cleared by the defender. Tonali topped the penalty area. Shot wide of the left post.

In the 24th minute, Saragoschi threw the ball from the right side of the frontcourt directly into the penalty area. Keith headed the ball to ferry, Moqi grabbed the second header in front of the goal and scored, and AC Milan fell behind 0-2.

In the 27th minute, Saragoski got a three-goal lead, Gaergani made the ball, Taoiti cut in from the right after getting the ball, and shot from the right side of the top of the penalty area, the ball went straight to the upper left corner, AC Milan trailed 0-3.

In the 28th minute, Messias made a straight pass. Rebic’s shot in the penalty area was blocked by the defender. He then shot and was resolved by Saragoski’s goalkeeper Demiyan.

In the 30th minute, AC Milan pulled a point back. Barlo Toure broke into the penalty area and was brought down by Gail Geni. The referee pointed to 12 yards. Send the ball to the left of the goal, 1-3!

In the 33rd minute, Mayer violated Giroud and was booked. In the 35th minute, Rebic shot from the top of the penalty area and was blocked by the defender. Then Florenzi made a corner kick and was cleared by the defender. After Giroud got the ball, he shot from the left rib of the penalty area and fired an anti-aircraft gun. In the 38th minute, Giroud brought down Keith and was given a yellow card. In the 45th minute, Messias made a cross from the right side of the penalty area, and Giroud's single-handed shot in the penalty area was miraculously saved by Saragoski goalkeeper Demyan. At the end of the first half, AC Milan was 1-3 behind Saragosski and entered halftime.

In the second half, changing sides and fighting again, Saragoschi replaced Nemet and Saulay with Ikoba and Kovac, respectively. In the 49th minute, Ikoba made the ball, and Ubozioma's shot from the top of the penalty area was blocked by the defender. In the 60th minute, Messias passed the ball, Rebic broke into the small penalty area and made a shovel shot. The ball was resolved by Saragoski goalkeeper Demyan. Florenzi's right rib shot in the penalty area was blocked by the defender. It was revealed that Saragosski's defender was suspected of handball when he blocked the shot. In the 62nd minute, AC Milan rotated 10 players. Except for Gabia, all the starters were replaced. Players such as Ben Nasser, Meignan, Leo, Teo, Tomori and others appeared, and players such as Giroud ended up. . In the 65th minute, Saragoschi replaced Mayer and Ubozioma with Carioka and Justi respectively. In the 66th minute, Ikoba passed the ball, and Carioka shot from the right rib in the penalty area and missed the near post. In the 73rd minute, Leo made a cross from the left corner to the periphery, and Salemárquez attempted a long shot that missed the left post. In the 76th minute, Adley made a direct pass and Teo shot from the left side of the penalty area. Although the ball passed Saragoski goalkeeper Demyan, the home team's defender completed a clearance in front of the goal. In the 80th minute, Adley made the ball, and Leo shot from the top of the penalty area and missed the right post. In the 81st minute, Ikoba passed the ball, Taoiti shot from the right side of the penalty area, the ball went straight to the lower right corner, but was resolved by Meignan bravely. In the 82nd minute, Tao Yidi made a corner kick, Ikoba headed the goal and was cleared by the defender, and Betty shot off the target from the outside. In the 86th minute, AC Milan continued to narrow the score gap. Adley returned from an inverted triangle from the bottom line on the right side of the penalty area. Krunich burst into the goal from the right side of the penalty area, 2-3! In the 87th minute, Saragoschi replaced Gail Geni with Mim. In the 89th minute, Krunic passed the ball and Calabria shot wide of the left post in the penalty area. In the 90th minute, Calabria passed the ball, and Salemárquez's shot from the top of the penalty area was blocked by the defender. In the end, AC Milan lost 2-3 away to Saragoschi and suffered the first defeat in this summer's warm-up match. Milan squad: AC Milan (4-2-3-1): 1-Tatarusanu (16-Meignan in 62 minutes)/25-Florenzi (2-Calabria in 62 minutes), 46-Gabi Ya, 20-Kalulu (62 minutes 33-Krunic), 5-Baro-Toure (62 minutes 23-Tomori)/94-Brecia Nini (62 minutes 4-Ben Nasser), 8- Tonali (7-Adeley in 62 minutes)/30-Mesiyas (56-Salemarquez in 62 minutes), 10-Dias (27-Daniel Maldini in 62 minutes), 12-Ray Beach (17-Leo in 62 minutes)/9-Giroud (19-Teo in 62 minutes) (Gerald)

