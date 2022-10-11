Original title: Warriors Green beat Poole to surprise fans in the American basketball world: the basic operation of the sixth?

TMZ obtained and released a video of the Golden State Warriors’ Draymond Green and Jordan Poole training with the team on the 8th Beijing time.

The fight between Greenpool and Greenpool was first reported by 6 Sports News. The Golden State Warriors are considering internal disciplinary action against Green for beating Poole.

Golden State Warriors general manager Bob Myers said in an interview with ESPN on the 7th, “In practice, there are always arguments between players, but this time, Green crossed the line.”

However, the battle video posted by TMZ is not an ordinary battle video between teammates.

In the video, Jordan Poole and Draymond Green throw trash at each other during practice. Meanwhile, Green was approaching Jordan Poole when Green and Poole pushed each other. Green immediately hit Poole in the face with his right hand.

Poole, who was knocked to the ground by Green’s punch, was aware of the situation and immediately stepped forward to stop Green’s behavior.

Fans criticized Green, who hit Jordan Poole harder than expected. Just because it’s hard to understand that for whatever reason, no matter how affectionate they are for each other, beating up a teammate so badly before the season starts.

In fact, this video is not a video of Draymond Green against Jordan Poole, but a video of Draymond Green's one-sided attack. As we all know, Golden State will not consider disciplinary action other than suspension. "Green can't miss this season," general manager Bob Myers said in an interview. See also Chinese Swimming Team announces Olympic roster, Ye Shiwen, Fu Yuanhui, and Liu Xiang lost | Synchronized Swimming|Ye Shiwen|Liu Xiang_Sina News In response, Yahoo Sports revisited the 2017 Bobby Portis fight and predicted that Green's harsh punishment would be inevitable. The Chicago Bulls' Fortis has been suspended by the club for eight games for punching Nikola Mirotic in the face during practice, according to Yahoo Sports. Mirotic, who was knocked down by Portis, suffered a concussion, fractured his face and missed 23 games. It remains to be seen how the Golden State Warriors will punish Green. However, Egilly, who played with Green for Golden State in the 2015-2016 season, has a different view. "I also had a fight with Draymond Green," Egilly said. "It brought us closer. When you fight with each other's knowledge and understanding, it's up to you to restore their relationship." Egilly highlighted the presence of veterans with outstanding leadership, such as Stephen Curry, Andre Iguodala and head coach Steve Kerr, and doesn't think a settlement between the two players will be a problem. "It's like a new challenge that the team needs to overcome. The relationship between the two players can be shaken at the beginning, but it can be profitable in the end. The battle can have a positive impact on the team." Ultimately, it "exploded at some point. The problem. It's up to the team leader to figure out a solution. Sometimes, when you fight each other, you get to know each other better." Fans, what do you think of Green beating Poole? Please leave a comment!

