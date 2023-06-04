We played the final of the Champions League for twenty-five rounds, Kováč was relieved after the tie

“In the first month, I heard a lot of questions about why the management chose me when I fell out with Opava before. I’m glad that I got the trust,” the 43-year-old international continued. And he repaid the said trust. Pardubice started to play attractive football under his baton, and he also won a cabin. “I felt from the players that they had the strength to handle it. They believed in themselves, they didn’t show it stress. They are heroes to me,” Kováč praised his charges.

The most important thing for him was the team’s reaction after the match of the extension part of the Fortuna league with Zlín (1:2), which Pardubice unfortunately lost after a rare miss by goalkeeper Florin Nita, after which Kováč properly abused the press. “It was clearly the most difficult moment, with a bad press. That was a lesson for me. But after the match with Zlín, I came to the cabin and Míša Hlavatý clearly told me that we can do it,” he demonstrated the exemplary mentality of one of the team’s key players.

Nita was similarly important to the team as Hlavatý, who, apart from the duel against Zlín, represented absolute certainty in goal for Pardubice in the spring. In Brno, for example, he caught two penalties from Jakub Řezníček… But a shoulder injury kept him out until the end of the year, including the shootout. Substitute Jakub Markovič did not disdain the offered chance and showed that the practically zero playing load during the spring did not diminish his quality, he kept two clean sheets against Příbram. “The six months when Florin arrived were the best that could have happened to him in his career. He started working completely differently and reassessed a lot of things, which paid off,” praised the coach. See also Gary Lineker: BBC fires football legend after Nazi comparison - FOOTBALL

Unfortunately for Pardubice, however, Markovič, like other loan players in their squad, may have talked about the interest of more famous teams. The defensive four, in which Marek Icha, Robin Hranáč, Tomáš Vlček and Martin Chlumecký played most often, is composed entirely of guests from other league teams. “We know that a few players will leave. We’ll see who they let us have. We have to supplement the team and build it from the ground up,” Kováč realizes.

And how about strengthening the team with the best scorer of the last opponent from Příbram? Thanks to 17 goals, its captain Tomáš Wágner became the king of second division scorers. “Wagi scored 17 goals, a great season. But we have Pavel Černý,” noted Kováč.

Photo: David Taneček, CTK From the right, Pardubice coach Radoslav Kováč and goalkeeper Jakub Markovič from Pardubice celebrate the victory and retention in the first league.