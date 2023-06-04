Home » Rome-Spezia 1-1 live LIVE: the first half ends. Nikolaou and Zalewski decide – Forzaroma.info – Latest As Roma football news – Interviews, photos and videos
The last of the Giallorossi at the Olimpico is accompanied by yet another sold out season. Despite the defeat in the Europa League final, the Roman fans responded once again

After the bitter disappointment of Budapest against the Sevillethe Roma returns to the field for the last race of this season. The Giallorossi atOlympic they will face it Spice Of Leonardo Simple desperate to stay in the top flight. Kick-off scheduled at 21.

– 4 Jun

Maresca whistles twice. Teams returning to the locker room with the result 1-1. Goals from Nikolaou and Zalewski decide

45′

– 4 Jun

Reported 1 minute of recovery

45′

– 4 Jun

Pellegrini booked for a foul against Kovalenko. The Giallorossi captain, warned, will miss the first day of next season

37′

– 4 Jun

Personal action by Dybala who frees the left-handed from the right edge of the penalty area. Powerful finish but high above the crossbar

34′

– 4 Jun

Mancini tries the shot from very far away. Ball that ends just as high above the crossbar defended by Zoet

27′

– 4 Jun

Protests from the Olimpico following a contact in the area between El Shaarawy and Amian. Maresca gestures broadly to continue playing

22′

– 4 Jun

Rome is attacking now. Belotti turns and kicks with his left foot, finding the opposition of the Ligurian defense

21′

– 4 Jun

Break by Mancini in midfield who serves Pellegrini free on the edge of the area. The Giallorossi captain moves the ball and looks for the left-footed player. Weak and central ball: easy to catch Zoet

19′

– 4 Jun

Bourabia also tries from outside the area. Ball away from the goal defended by Svilar

18′

– 4 Jun

Dybala swerves left-handed and looks for the goal. He ball that rears up and ends on the bottom. Roma attacks and immediately tries to get back into the game

15′

– 4 Jun

El Shaarawy splinters the top of the crossbar with a first intention right foot after Celik’s suggestion. Zoet is saved

13′

– 4 Jun

Esposito’s foul on Dybala. Maresca draws the first yellow card of the match

9′

– 4 Jun

Smalling misses the back pass towards Rui Patricio and gives away a corner to Spezia

6′

– 4 Jun

Nikolaou puts Spezia in front with a header. Roma’s defense is too wide, leaving the Greek defender completely free to strike at the far post

4′

– 4 Jun

Great opportunity for Roma with El Shaarawy serving Pellegrini in the area. The Giallorossi captain tries a left-footed counterattack but can’t find the goal

3′

– 4 Jun

Maresca pardoned both Reca and Nikolaou for two clearly yellow card interventions on Bove and Dybala. Rumbles the Olympic

1′

– 4 Jun

First descent of Spezia with Reca looking for Celik’s cross in a lineout

– 4 Jun

Maresca whistles: the challenge between Rome and Spezia begins

– 4 Jun

The Olimpico welcomes the team entering the field for the warm-up for the last time this season

Rome-Spezia, the match report

ROMA (3-4-2-1): Svilar; Celik, Smalling, Mancini; Zalewski, Bove, Cristante, El Shaarawy; Dybala, Pellegrini; Belotti.

AvailableRui Patrick, Boer, Llorente, Ibanez, Karsdorp, Spinazzola, Camara, Darboe, Wijnaldum, Matic, Tahirovic, Volpato, Solbakken, Abraham. Trainer: Mourinho.

SPICE (3-5-2): Zoet? Wisniewski, Ampadu, Nikolaou; Amian, Bourabia, Esposito, Zurkowski, Reca; Gyasi, Nzola. Available: Dragowski, Marchetti, Ferrer, Shomurodov, Cipot, Kovalenko, Sala, Ekdal, Agudelo, Krollis, Verde, Maldini. Trainer: Leonardo Simple.

Ammonite yourself: Esposito, Pellegrini

Referee: Maresca (Naples). assistants: Coal and Baccini. IV man: Camplone. Was: Mazzoleni. Avar: S.Longo.

PRE MATCH – The Roma all’Olympic qualifying is playedEuropaLeague. With a victory indeed, the men of Jose Mourinho they would ensure participation in the next edition of the second continental trophy. Otherwise, in fact, the Giallorossi would risk being relegated to Conference Leagueobviously still awaiting the decision of theUefa regarding the disqualification of the Juventus.

LATEST FROM TRIGORIA – Mourinho can count on the best men for the match of theOlympic. Although still tried by the endless race of PuskasArenawhich lasted until the penalty shootout, against lo Spice the typical training of this season should take the field, with Rui Patricio to defend the posts, the trio composed by Mancini, Ibanez e Smalling in defense and the midfield that could see the return of the owner Bove. In attack, ownership will be played Andrea Belotti e TammyAbraham.

WHERE TO SEE IT – The challenge between Roma e Spice will be broadcast exclusively in live streaming by DAZN. To see it, you will need to start the app on compatible Smart TVs or on a PC, smartphone or tablet. Alternatively, you can use a console such as Playstation and XBOX or a device such as Google Chromecast or Amazon Fire Stick TV. Kick-off of the match at 21. The commentary is entrusted to Ricky Buscaglia with technical commentary by AndreaWeighmen. Furthermore, it is possible to follow the match with the LIVE news from ForzaRoma.info and with social updates on Instagram, Twitter and Facebook.

CURIOSITIES AND PREVIOUS – Tonight will be the number five challenge between Rome and Spezia in A league. The balance is in favor of the Giallorossi with four wins and only one draw. In the first leg, the yellow and red band won 2-0 al Peak thanks to the achievements of Tammy Abraham e Stephan El Shaarawy. José Mourinho has also always beaten Spezia in official matches, while LeonardoSimplein six meetings against Roma, he can count three victories and as many defeats.

