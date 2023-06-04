Rome-Spezia 1-1 live LIVE: the first half ends. Nikolaou and Zalewski decide – Forzaroma.info – Latest As Roma football news – Interviews, photos and videos

The last of the Giallorossi at the Olimpico is accompanied by yet another sold out season. Despite the defeat in the Europa League final, the Roman fans responded once again

After the bitter disappointment of Budapest against the Sevillethe Roma returns to the field for the last race of this season. The Giallorossi atOlympic they will face it Spice Of Leonardo Simple desperate to stay in the top flight. Kick-off scheduled at 21.

21:49 – 4 Jun Maresca whistles twice. Teams returning to the locker room with the result 1-1. Goals from Nikolaou and Zalewski decide 45′ 21:48 – 4 Jun Reported 1 minute of recovery 45′ 21:47 – 4 Jun Pellegrini booked for a foul against Kovalenko. The Giallorossi captain, warned, will miss the first day of next season 37′ 21:40 – 4 Jun Personal action by Dybala who frees the left-handed from the right edge of the penalty area. Powerful finish but high above the crossbar 34′ 21:37 – 4 Jun Mancini tries the shot from very far away. Ball that ends just as high above the crossbar defended by Zoet 27′ 21:30 – 4 Jun Protests from the Olimpico following a contact in the area between El Shaarawy and Amian. Maresca gestures broadly to continue playing 22′ 21:26 – 4 Jun Rome is attacking now. Belotti turns and kicks with his left foot, finding the opposition of the Ligurian defense 21′ 21:25 – 4 Jun Low and tense cross from Bove in the center of the area on which Belotti cannot reach. Free the defense of Spezia See also David Carrick confesses to 24 sexual assaults in 20 years: the Scotland Yard ogre case 21′ 21:23 – 4 Jun Break by Mancini in midfield who serves Pellegrini free on the edge of the area. The Giallorossi captain moves the ball and looks for the left-footed player. Weak and central ball: easy to catch Zoet 19′ 21:22 – 4 Jun Bourabia also tries from outside the area. Ball away from the goal defended by Svilar 18′ 21:21 – 4 Jun Dybala swerves left-handed and looks for the goal. He ball that rears up and ends on the bottom. Roma attacks and immediately tries to get back into the game 15′ 21:18 – 4 Jun El Shaarawy splinters the top of the crossbar with a first intention right foot after Celik’s suggestion. Zoet is saved 13′ 21:16 – 4 Jun Esposito’s foul on Dybala. Maresca draws the first yellow card of the match 9′ 21:11 – 4 Jun Smalling misses the back pass towards Rui Patricio and gives away a corner to Spezia 6′ 21:09 – 4 Jun Nikolaou puts Spezia in front with a header. Roma’s defense is too wide, leaving the Greek defender completely free to strike at the far post 4′ 21:07 – 4 Jun Great opportunity for Roma with El Shaarawy serving Pellegrini in the area. The Giallorossi captain tries a left-footed counterattack but can’t find the goal 3′ 21:05 – 4 Jun Maresca pardoned both Reca and Nikolaou for two clearly yellow card interventions on Bove and Dybala. Rumbles the Olympic 1′ 21:03 – 4 Jun First descent of Spezia with Reca looking for Celik’s cross in a lineout 1′ 21:02 – 4 Jun See also The heads of Japan and Australia plan to sign a defense cooperation agreement or become a milestone in military cooperation? _Sina Technology_Sina.com Spezia moves the first ball with Gyasi turning back towards Esposito 21:00 – 4 Jun Maresca whistles: the challenge between Rome and Spezia begins 20:41 – 4 Jun The Olimpico welcomes the team entering the field for the warm-up for the last time this season

Rome-Spezia, the match report — ROMA (3-4-2-1): Svilar; Celik, Smalling, Mancini; Zalewski, Bove, Cristante, El Shaarawy; Dybala, Pellegrini; Belotti.

AvailableRui Patrick, Boer, Llorente, Ibanez, Karsdorp, Spinazzola, Camara, Darboe, Wijnaldum, Matic, Tahirovic, Volpato, Solbakken, Abraham. Trainer: Mourinho.

SPICE (3-5-2): Zoet? Wisniewski, Ampadu, Nikolaou; Amian, Bourabia, Esposito, Zurkowski, Reca; Gyasi, Nzola. Available: Dragowski, Marchetti, Ferrer, Shomurodov, Cipot, Kovalenko, Sala, Ekdal, Agudelo, Krollis, Verde, Maldini. Trainer: Leonardo Simple.

Referee: Maresca (Naples). assistants: Coal and Baccini. IV man: Camplone. Was: Mazzoleni. Avar: S.Longo.

PRE MATCH – The Roma all’Olympic qualifying is playedEuropaLeague. With a victory indeed, the men of Jose Mourinho they would ensure participation in the next edition of the second continental trophy. Otherwise, in fact, the Giallorossi would risk being relegated to Conference Leagueobviously still awaiting the decision of theUefa regarding the disqualification of the Juventus.

LATEST FROM TRIGORIA – Mourinho can count on the best men for the match of theOlympic. Although still tried by the endless race of PuskasArenawhich lasted until the penalty shootout, against lo Spice the typical training of this season should take the field, with Rui Patricio to defend the posts, the trio composed by Mancini, Ibanez e Smalling in defense and the midfield that could see the return of the owner Bove. In attack, ownership will be played Andrea Belotti e TammyAbraham. See also strong storm in Mondello, beach swallowed up (VIDEO)

The challenge between Roma e Spice will be broadcast exclusively in live streaming by DAZN. Kick-off of the match at 21. The commentary is entrusted to Ricky Buscaglia with technical commentary by AndreaWeighmen. Furthermore, it is possible to follow the match with the LIVE news from ForzaRoma.info and with social updates on Instagram, Twitter and Facebook.

CURIOSITIES AND PREVIOUS – Tonight will be the number five challenge between Rome and Spezia in A league. The balance is in favor of the Giallorossi with four wins and only one draw. In the first leg, the yellow and red band won 2-0 al Peak thanks to the achievements of Tammy Abraham e Stephan El Shaarawy. José Mourinho has also always beaten Spezia in official matches, while LeonardoSimplein six meetings against Roma, he can count three victories and as many defeats.