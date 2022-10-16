original title:

Weightlifting Asian Championships: Peng Cuiting wins 3 golds, Chinese weightlifting team 16 golds and ends

Xinhua News Agency, Beijing, October 14. According to the China Weightlifting Association, the 2022 Bahrain Asian Weightlifting Championships held the sixth competition day on the evening of the 13th, Beijing time. Chinese player Peng Cuiting swept the snatch, clean and jerk, and total score in the women’s 76kg class. Three gold medals.

So far, all 8 athletes sent by the Chinese weightlifting team in this Asian Championships have appeared. The Chinese team currently leads the gold medal list and medal list with 16 golds, 5 silvers and 1 bronze.

In the women’s 76kg competition, Peng Cuiting succeeded in snatching 115kg and then failed to hit 120kg twice, but her performance was still 17kg ahead of the second place, and she won the snatch gold.

In the clean and jerk competition, Peng Cuiting successfully lifted 116, 124 and 128 kilograms three times, securing the gold medal in clean and jerk and total score, leading the runner-up by as much as 22 kilograms in total. After the game, Peng Cuiting said that she had some lack of concentration in the game, and her failure to snatch 120kg needs to be summed up, and she will continue to work hard to improve her clean and jerk level.