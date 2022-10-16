Home Sports Weightlifting Asian Championships: Peng Cuiting won 3 golds and the Chinese weightlifting team ended with 16 golds – Sports – CGTN
Sports

Weightlifting Asian Championships: Peng Cuiting won 3 golds and the Chinese weightlifting team ended with 16 golds – Sports – CGTN

by admin
Weightlifting Asian Championships: Peng Cuiting won 3 golds and the Chinese weightlifting team ended with 16 golds – Sports – CGTN

original title:

Weightlifting Asian Championships: Peng Cuiting wins 3 golds, Chinese weightlifting team 16 golds and ends

Xinhua News Agency, Beijing, October 14. According to the China Weightlifting Association, the 2022 Bahrain Asian Weightlifting Championships held the sixth competition day on the evening of the 13th, Beijing time. Chinese player Peng Cuiting swept the snatch, clean and jerk, and total score in the women’s 76kg class. Three gold medals.

So far, all 8 athletes sent by the Chinese weightlifting team in this Asian Championships have appeared. The Chinese team currently leads the gold medal list and medal list with 16 golds, 5 silvers and 1 bronze.

In the women’s 76kg competition, Peng Cuiting succeeded in snatching 115kg and then failed to hit 120kg twice, but her performance was still 17kg ahead of the second place, and she won the snatch gold.

In the clean and jerk competition, Peng Cuiting successfully lifted 116, 124 and 128 kilograms three times, securing the gold medal in clean and jerk and total score, leading the runner-up by as much as 22 kilograms in total. After the game, Peng Cuiting said that she had some lack of concentration in the game, and her failure to snatch 120kg needs to be summed up, and she will continue to work hard to improve her clean and jerk level.

See also  Li Fabin wins China's second Olympic gold medal in weightlifting

You may also like

Dancing with the stars, Alex Di Giorgio: “Many...

Verona-Milan: Pioli focuses on the Scudetto block and...

the report cards – The Province of Pavia...

Udinese, beat Lazio at the Olimpico to fly

Du Feng talks about young players: You can...

Track Cycling World Championships – Viviani defends the...

The original coach 9 three-pointers, Chen Yingjun slashed...

Now Academy looks for poker in Parona Gorgonzola...

Bilbao lose 0-1 to Atletico Madrid on Saturday

Gesteco gives itself another magical evening: Mouaha and...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy