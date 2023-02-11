Home Sports West Ham United 1-1 Chelsea: Emerson Palmieri equalises against his former club
West Ham United 1-1 Chelsea: Emerson Palmieri equalises against his former club

Joao Felix is the first Portuguese player to score a Premier League goal for Chelsea since Raul Meireles in 2012

Former Chelsea player Emerson Palmieri scored against his former club to earn West Ham a point and increase the pressure on Blues boss Graham Potter.

Chelsea fielded a new-look £200m forward line but, despite taking the lead, were once again frustrated and have won just once in seven Premier League matches.

Joao Felix had already had a goal ruled out for offside when the Portugal forward fired visitors Chelsea ahead with a volleyed finish following a delicious assist by Enzo Fernandez, the £107m British transfer-record signing from Benfica.

Kai Havertz thought he had doubled the lead only for Chelsea’s celebrations to be cut short by another offside flag, before West Ham equalised through Italy international Emerson’s first Premier League goal.

The 28-year-old, who spent four years at Stamford Bridge, finished at the far post after Vladimir Coufal’s cross was flicked on by Jarrod Bowen.

Chelsea, who have dropped 14 points in the last seven top-flight matches, carved out the better chances but could not make them count.

Noni Madueke was lively on his first start for the club since his £30.7m arrival from PSV Eindhoven and the 20-year-old forced a fine save from Lukasz Fabianski before the West Ham keeper kept out a free-kick by Felix.

West Ham thought they had won it in the closing stages when substitute Tomas Soucek scored from close range but it was ruled out for offside – the third disallowed goal of the match.

More to follow.

West Ham United

  1. Squad number1Player nameFabianski

  2. Squad number24Player namesweeper

  3. Squad number21Player nameOgbonna

  4. Squad number27Player nameAguerd

  5. Squad number5Player nameHe backed off

  6. Squad number11Player nameLucas Paqueta

  7. Squad number41Player nameRice

  8. Squad number33Player nameEmerson

  9. Squad number20Player nameBowen

  10. Squad number22Player nameBenrahma

  11. Squad number9Player nameAntonio

  1. Squad number2Player nameJohnson

  2. Squad number12Player nameDownes

  3. Squad number18Player nameIngs

  4. Squad number28Player nameSoucek

Chelsea

  1. Squad number1Player nameArrizabalaga

  2. Squad number24Player nameJames

  3. Squad number6Player nameThiago Silva

  4. Squad number4Player nameBadiashile

  5. Squad number32Player namecucurella

  6. Squad number12Player nameLoftus-Cheek

  7. Squad number5Player nameFernández

  8. Squad number31Player nameMadueke

  9. Squad number11Player nameJoao Felix

  10. Squad number15Player nameMudryk

  11. Squad number29Player nameHavertz

  1. Squad number19Player nameMount

  2. Squad number21Player nameChilwell

  3. Squad number22Player nameZiyech

  4. Squad number23Player nameGallagher

Line-ups

West Ham

Formation 3-4-2-1

  • 1Fabianski
  • 24sweeper
  • 21Ogbonna
  • 27AguerdSubstituted forJohnsonat 80′minutes
  • 5He backed offBooked at 55mins
  • 11Lucas PaquetaSubstituted forSoucekat 14′minutes
  • 41Rice
  • 33Emerson
  • 20Bowen
  • 22BenrahmaSubstituted forDownesat 67′minutes
  • 9AntonioSubstituted forIngsat 67′minutes

Substitutes

  • 2Johnson
  • 8Fornals
  • 10What is it?
  • 12Downes
  • 18Ings
  • 28Soucek
  • 47Mountain
  • 49STUDY

Chelsea

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 1Arrizabalaga
  • 24James
  • 6Thiago Silva
  • 4BadiashileBooked at 64mins
  • 32cucurellaSubstituted forChilwellat 67′minutes
  • 12Loftus-CheekSubstituted forGallagherat 79′minutes
  • 5Fernández
  • 31MaduekeSubstituted forMountat 68′minutes
  • 11Joao Felix
  • 15MudrykSubstituted forZiyechat 67′minutes
  • 29Havertz

Substitutes

  • 13Bettinelli
  • 14Chalobah
  • 19Mount
  • 21Chilwell
  • 22Ziyech
  • 23Gallagher
  • 27Breathing
  • 28Azpilicueta
  • 30Chukwuemeka

Live Text

