Joao Felix is the first Portuguese player to score a Premier League goal for Chelsea since Raul Meireles in 2012

Former Chelsea player Emerson Palmieri scored against his former club to earn West Ham a point and increase the pressure on Blues boss Graham Potter.

Chelsea fielded a new-look £200m forward line but, despite taking the lead, were once again frustrated and have won just once in seven Premier League matches.

Joao Felix had already had a goal ruled out for offside when the Portugal forward fired visitors Chelsea ahead with a volleyed finish following a delicious assist by Enzo Fernandez, the £107m British transfer-record signing from Benfica.

Kai Havertz thought he had doubled the lead only for Chelsea’s celebrations to be cut short by another offside flag, before West Ham equalised through Italy international Emerson’s first Premier League goal.

The 28-year-old, who spent four years at Stamford Bridge, finished at the far post after Vladimir Coufal’s cross was flicked on by Jarrod Bowen.

Chelsea, who have dropped 14 points in the last seven top-flight matches, carved out the better chances but could not make them count.

Noni Madueke was lively on his first start for the club since his £30.7m arrival from PSV Eindhoven and the 20-year-old forced a fine save from Lukasz Fabianski before the West Ham keeper kept out a free-kick by Felix.

West Ham thought they had won it in the closing stages when substitute Tomas Soucek scored from close range but it was ruled out for offside – the third disallowed goal of the match.

Line-ups West Ham Formation 3-4-2-1 1Fabianski 24sweeper21Ogbonna27Aguerd 5He backed off11Lucas Paqueta41Rice33Emerson 20Bowen22Benrahma 9Antonio 1 Fabianski

21 Ogbonna

27 Aguerd Substituted for Johnson at 80′ minutes

11 Lucas Paqueta Substituted for Soucek at 14′ minutes

41 Rice

33 Emerson

20 Bowen

22 Benrahma Substituted for Downes at 67′ minutes

9 Antonio Substituted for Ings at 67′ minutes Substitutes 2 Johnson

8 Fornals

12 Downes

18 Ings

28 Soucek

24 James

6 Thiago Silva

4 Badiashile Booked at 64mins

32 cucurella Substituted for Chilwell at 67′ minutes

12 Loftus-Cheek Substituted for Gallagher at 79′ minutes

5 Fernández

31 Madueke Substituted for Mount at 68′ minutes

11 Joao Felix

15 Mudryk Substituted for Ziyech at 67′ minutes

29 Havertz Substitutes 13 Bettinelli

14 Chalobah

19 Mount

21 Chilwell

22 Ziyech

23 Gallagher

28 Azpilicueta

30 Chukwuemeka Live Text Match ends, West Ham United 1, Chelsea 1. Second Half ends, West Ham United 1, Chelsea 1. Ben Chilwell (Chelsea) wins a free kick in the defensive half. Foul by Jarrod Bowen (West Ham United). Foul by Ben Chilwell (Chelsea). Jarrod Bowen (West Ham United) wins a free kick on the right wing. Corner, West Ham United. Conceded by Ben Chilwell. Attempt blocked. Conor Gallagher (Chelsea) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Kai Havertz. Foul by Reece James (Chelsea). Flynn Downes (West Ham United) wins a free kick in the defensive half. Delay over. They are ready to continue. VAR Decision: No Goal West Ham United 1-1 Chelsea. GOAL OVERTURNED BY VAR: Tomás Soucek (West Ham United) scores but the goal is ruled out after a VAR review. Offside, West Ham United. Emerson tries a through ball, but Declan Rice is caught offside. Foul by Hakim Ziyech (Chelsea). Danny Ings (West Ham United) wins a free kick on the left wing. Substitution, West Ham United. Ben Johnson replaces Nayef Aguerd because of an injury. Delay over. They are ready to continue. Delay in match because of an injury Nayef Aguerd (West Ham United). Substitution, Chelsea. Conor Gallagher replaces Ruben Loftus-Cheek.