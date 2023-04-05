Lukaku scores the penalty and exults, putting his hand to his mouth to silence the Juventus fans who had directed racist chants at him: chaos is on the pitch

Juventus-Inter ends in brawl: here’s what happened.

In injury time of the Coppa Italia match Luke he scores from a penalty kick and exults, putting his hand to his mouth to silence the black and white fans. He had already done it with his national team as a response to racist bullies.

The gesture is interpreted as a provocation by the black and whites and a new one is born uproar, especially with Cuadrado. The Inter striker – already booked – is sent off.

Chaos continues on the pitch: Square e Handanovich come into contact and must be divided.

In the end there are three red cards: Lukaku, Handanovic and Cuadrado. The chaos continues even after the final whistle, in the locker room. With players running, and chasing each other, from one side to the other