Home Sports what happened- TV Courier
Sports

what happened- TV Courier

by admin
what happened- TV Courier

Lukaku scores the penalty and exults, putting his hand to his mouth to silence the Juventus fans who had directed racist chants at him: chaos is on the pitch

Juventus-Inter ends in brawl: here’s what happened.

In injury time of the Coppa Italia match Luke he scores from a penalty kick and exults, putting his hand to his mouth to silence the black and white fans. He had already done it with his national team as a response to racist bullies.

The gesture is interpreted as a provocation by the black and whites and a new one is born uproar, especially with Cuadrado. The Inter striker – already booked – is sent off.

Chaos continues on the pitch: Square e Handanovich come into contact and must be divided.

In the end there are three red cards: Lukaku, Handanovic and Cuadrado. The chaos continues even after the final whistle, in the locker room. With players running, and chasing each other, from one side to the other

April 5, 2023 – Updated April 5, 2023 , 10:19 am

© breaking latest news

See also  Wuhan Sanzhen coach: As a new army of the Chinese Super League, we respect all opponents – yqqlm

You may also like

VfB Stuttgart and Hoeneß in the DFB Cup...

Milan, Origi returns to the Premier League?

Football Premier League: ManUtd vs. Brentford – Live...

New coach, new luck: Hoeneß leads VfB Stuttgart...

A mind-boggling offer is ready for Messi

Bayern-Aus: “You are now standing there with this...

Capital gains, Rome, Lazio and Salernitana offices searched:...

Wang Zhelin scored a career-high 61 points in...

FC Bayern loses with Thomas Tuchel against SC...

In football, China is not where it wanted...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy