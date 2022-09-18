Original title: When Inter Milan was out of control, all beings complained about becoming a storm, anger hammer chair, military taboo, and the coach committed four consecutive fouls

After losing 1-3 to Udinese, Inter Milan, who lost 3 games in 7 rounds, told everyone: The Nerazzurri in the new season is not only what Capello, Allegri and others said about “the title contender” “Hot”, but more like a patient who is seriously ill and keeps developing new “complications”.

In a game that made a fantastic start, but was suppressed by Udinese, was tragically reversed and finally lost, if there is one word to describe Inter Milan, it would be: out of control.

There were a lot of signals, showing the mood of the team, all very eccentric.

For example, after a fantastic start and a 1-0 lead, Handanovic handed a long pass directly to the opponent. Dzeko did not interfere with the opponent who was close at hand. Instead, he complained about his teammates with indecent gestures across a distance of tens of meters. .

For example, little Inzaghi even changed two people in half an hour. Bastoni, who left the field, was furious on the bench and took the bench to vent his anger several times in a row, like a beast ready to bite.

For example, Dumfries ignored Barrera’s request for the ball and forcibly went it alone. After passing outrageous balls, Barrera simply lay on the ground and “spreads out new tricks”.

If there was an iconic figure for such a game, it would be De Vrij.

We all know that De Vrij is unreliable today, but who would have guessed that he could become a Tiankeng after just ten minutes of playing!

First, when marking the set ball, the opponent got rid of De Vrij and scored a goal, which was not much more difficult than taking a round on the training ground.

After conceding the ball, De Vrij completely lost his fighting spirit, and funny scenes were not uncommon.

Only playing for ten minutes was enough for De Vrij to get the lowest score from the major media. He was already in a very poor state, and he had a sensitive and soft personality. He was the worst at resolving pressure and dealing with disputes. After this war, he was reviled by many people, and it is even less likely that Inter Milan wants to save him.

In all fairness, Inzaghi should not be responsible for some problems alone.

Before Raiola’s death, Marotta had already negotiated a contract extension with the De Vrij team. However, due to the team’s financial problems, Inter Milan changed its mind. Since then, De Vrij’s state has declined all the way, and after the Milan derby last season, it has declined at the speed of light. The Serie A MVP central defender 2 years ago has now become a “tiankeng” who can’t play for ten minutes.

The problem, obviously, is not limited to competition.

But when the team was in such a mess, some of Inzaghi’s actions did not help, but magnified the problem.

For example, before, in a game, four consecutive adjustments were made around the left wing back, which made everyone more and more confused.

Another example is today, where the three central defenders are replaced 4 times in 90 minutes (from right to left, Shike-Acerbi-Bastoni, 31 minutes; Shike-Acerbi-DiMarco, 36 minutes; Dambu-Schick-Archerbi, 12 minutes; Dambu-De Vrij-Schick, 11 minutes).

In football games, making too frequent adjustments to the last line of defense is recognized as a “taboo in the military”. After all, new players need to find a rhythm, and they need to divide responsibilities with their teammates. They may make mistakes, and central defenders should try to avoid mistakes. Inzaghi had to make four adjustments in a game. Among them, Acerbi and DiMarco played in 2 positions, and Shik played in 3 positions. And let Bastoni lose his temper because he feels humiliated, what’s that called!

Perhaps the only explanation is: under the pressure, little Inzaghi himself was the first to lose his mind.

To sum up, Inter Milan’s current problem is not only a problem of strength and tactics, but a problem of unity and fighting spirit. If this situation continues, it means that the team may be completely out of control. Therefore, the headline of “Gazzetta dello Sport” pointed out: “Inzaghi is in danger”. Why is it dangerous? Because in Serie A, a coach with poor grades may not be dismissed, but if the coach loses control of the team, in all likelihood, he will not be able to escape that knife!

Again, don’t think that Inter Milan will not change coaches if they have no money.

On the contrary, the more money there is, the more the team can’t bear the huge losses that the lower limit is not guaranteed. It’s really to the point of last resort, the team can’t change the players, and it can’t change the boss temporarily, what else can they do except change the coach!

