On the left is a cheeky, quick-paced guy, and a training course in the curriculum. His name is Milos Kerkez, he is 18 years old and he attended Milanello for a couple of seasons. A sort of defense university with Maldini as rector and good teachers. “I learned a lot there”. Especially from Theo Hernandez, the blonde-haired teacher, a notebook full of goals and the bucks on the left as an example. Milos is the new man of Hungarian football. Marco Rossi, the coach whom no one gave a chance, launched him in Friday’s victory against Germany and should bring it back tonight against Italy. All this after 90 minutes of applause in Leipzig.

Theo Style — Premise: it is forbidden to speak of regret. Kerkez is a 2003, he arrived at Milanello in February 2021 and has always played in the Primavera. Thirteen appearances in the first year, 19 last season, before moving to Az Alkmaar to play the starter. In January 2022 Milos goes to his agent and tells him that he wants to play in a first team. The rest is history. This year he played 15 games between the league and the Conference League, scored a goal and produced two assists in ten minutes against Vaduz, in Europe, plus three more in the preliminaries. “In Italy I have always talked about tactics. In the Netherlands, on the other hand, football is faster. The experience at Milan formed me ”. Kerkez did not play even a minute with Pioli. After all, when Theo Hernandez is in your role, the chances of playing time are reduced. Talking about a missed opportunity is a little out of place. It would have been tough on anyone. “I often watched him-he told-, he taught me a lot”. See also Hungary elections: fairness and transparency key to influencing election results

Timing — Kerkez was born in Serbia but grew up in Hungary. Key points: personality and character. At 14 he passes an audition in Vienna to play with Rapid. Out of a hundred boys they select only two, him and another partner. After a few months on the Danube, Gyori arrives, and Milos returns home to play (16 appearances in the second division). An interview with Maldini and Massara convinces him to take a plane to Italy. “When someone like Paolo calls you, you don’t think too much about what to do, but I expected to play a little more. After all, last year I was the best full-back in the Primavera championship ”. We said it, didn’t we? Personality. Pascal Jansen’s Az, the coach who launched Sam Lammers and Gianluca Scamacca at the time of PSV, proved to be a happy oasis. Seven appearances from 1 ‘in the league, where Az are unbeaten. The latest success came against Ajax. Kerkez took in Tadic. Tonight he will have Di Lorenzo in front of him. No regrets, just pride.

