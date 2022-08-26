After various consultations between Roma, PSG and the Dutch national team, Gini Wijnaldum has made his decision: he will not have an operation on his tibia after the injury a week ago. The midfielder, having listened to all the opinions, made his conscious choice that, between conservative therapy and surgery, the recovery times would not have been so different. The two companies have left him the opportunity to decide precisely for this reason and now the roadmap will be drawn up. What is certain is that in six to seven weeks Wijnaldum will have a new consultation to understand where he is recovering.