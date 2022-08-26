The Dutchman will certainly miss the world championship. The hope of the Giallorossi is to have him available in the early months of 2023
After various consultations between Roma, PSG and the Dutch national team, Gini Wijnaldum has made his decision: he will not have an operation on his tibia after the injury a week ago. The midfielder, having listened to all the opinions, made his conscious choice that, between conservative therapy and surgery, the recovery times would not have been so different. The two companies have left him the opportunity to decide precisely for this reason and now the roadmap will be drawn up. What is certain is that in six to seven weeks Wijnaldum will have a new consultation to understand where he is recovering.
Nothing worldwide
—
At this point, therefore, Wijnaldum will also miss the World Cup and will return to the field directly in 2023. Roma’s hope is that in January he will be ready to play with his teammates but, as the Spinazzola affair teaches, better not to go too far with forecasts. For now Gini will do physiotherapy and immobilize the foot, then we’ll see.
August 26, 2022 (change August 26, 2022 | 12:21)
