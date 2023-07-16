Wimbledon: Alcaraz – Not a guy to be in awe of Djokovic

Status: 07/15/2023 2:12 p.m

The list of winners of the last four championships in Wimbledon reads quite monotonously. Djokovic, Djokovic, Djokovic, Djokovic. In 2018 the Serb defeated Kevin Anderson, in 2019 in an epic match Roger Federer with 13:12 in the fifth set. In 2020 the tournament was canceled due to Corona, after which Matteo Berrettini (2021) and Nick Kyrgios in the previous year were only able to win one set. Nevertheless, Carlos Alcaraz could usher in a new era in the final on Sunday (July 16, 2023, live ticker at sportschau.de).

Can you call a world number one a challenger? In this exceptional case, probably yes. Novak Djokovic has now won an incredible 34 games in a row on the “Holy Lawn”. The fact that he is currently only number two in the world rankings and also in the seeding list of the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club – the organizer in London is known to be the only one in the Grand Slam circuit to reserve the special right of its own order in the seeding list – changes Djokovic’s favorite role is nothing.

Djokovic feels part of the youngsters

Nobody else has won 23 Grand Slam titles, in this balance it is 23: 1 for the “Djoker”. Alcaraz has only won the US Open 2022 so far. But he is only 20 years old, the Serb has 16 years more experience, but he doesn’t feel his age as a burden: “I think 36 is the new 26. In any case, I’m happy to be part of the new generation in tennis be,” he said with a mischievous laugh after his semi-final victory over Jannik Sinner from South Tyrol.

The course of the other semi-finals is something that Djokovic will also think about. How dominant and courageous Carlos Alcaraz swept over the extremely experienced Russian Daniil Medvedev in three straight sentences was breathtaking.

The times when Spanish tennis players only acted from the baseline in Wimbledon are long gone anyway. How almost boldly Alcaraz kept looking for the way forward and then mostly successfully completed also indicates a possible recipe for success against Djokovic.

Ferrero a brilliant opponent analyst – Mouratoglou impresses

Alcaraz coach Juan Carlos Ferrero is known for preparing his protégé brilliantly for the next opponent. Djokovic trainer Patrick Mouratoglou also seems impressed by this, he even talks about a possible end to Djokovic’s impressive Wimbledon winning streak: “Everyone can be beaten, that’s clear, especially in a Grand Slam final,” he told dpa.

Djokovic is the favorite for him. But also given the possible emotions and the pressure to break away from Rafael Nadal (22) in the Grand Slam titles, everything is possible, said Mouratoglou.

“A final is no time to be afraid”

What Mouratoglou and Djokovic should rather not bet on is a scenario in which Alcaraz will freeze in awe under royal observation given the historic opportunity and the unique endgame atmosphere on Wimbledon’s Center Court. He’s not the type for that.

Immediately after his semi-final coup, his words expressed respect, but also anticipation and aggressiveness with a view to the generational showdown: “It will be difficult, but it is a final. A final is not a time to be afraid. I’ll fight, it’s been a dream so far – but I’ll keep dreaming.”