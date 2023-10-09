without quantifying it, the government assures that the impact of the tax exemptions for the Olympics will be limited

Tax exceptions are a condition imposed by the International Olympic Committee on the host city of the Olympic Games. THOMAS PADILLA / AP

“There will be no Olympic tax”, assured the President of the Republic, Emmanuel Macron. In any case, there will be no taxes for the Olympics. The hosting of the Olympic Games (OG) in France in the summer of 2024 is synonymous with tax exemption measures for the organizers of the event – ​​and for the structures and people close to the organization.

However, it is difficult to know exactly the impact on public coffers of these exemptions, which are a condition imposed by the International Olympic Committee (IOC), but which, more broadly, also apply, since 2014, to major international sporting events. (GESI) organized in France.

No figures specific to the Olympics appear in the finance bill for 2024, the year of the Games, which deputies begin examining on Tuesday October 10 in the finance committee. The Ministry of Sports and the Olympic and Paralympic Games says it does not have an overall figure for the Olympics effect due to these tax expenditures, as they are called. Also questioned, the budget ministry did not respond.

According to government budget experts, the impact of these tax rebates would nevertheless be limited compared to the revenue that the Games will generate. They add that this provision, which dates from 2014, in favor of the organizers of major international sporting events, was also created because hosting the latter generates more revenue than loss of revenue for the State.

Read also: Paris 2024: the additional financial boost from the State to the Games Organizing Committee will be implemented at the end of the year

Exemptions on royalties paid to the IOC

The documents associated with the finance bill for 2024 provide overall figures on the tax expenditures of the “sport mission”, in particular those which concern “ organizations and their subsidiaries responsible for organization in France » sporting events such as the GESI, among which the Olympic Games are included.

The shortfall for the State budget due to the exemptions from profits and income made in France by these GESIs is estimated at 14 million euros for 2023 and 2024, compared to 4 million in 2022, when that linked to exemptions from withholding taxes on their profits and income is estimated at 1 million euros, as in 2023 and 2022. In both cases, no details are given as to the part which concerns the Olympic sphere. No more than the one which returns to the Rugby World Cup, in progress.

In the same way, neither the Rugby World Cup nor the Games are isolated from the 56 million euros in 2023 and 60 million euros in 2024 (compared to 60 million in 2022) in tax losses due to the reduced VAT rate. 5.5% applied to ticketing for sporting events.

One thing is certain: the Organizing Committee for the Olympic and Paralympic Games (Cojop) is not affected by exemptions from corporate tax and taxes linked to remuneration paid to its employees. Indeed, the structure, which provides 4.38 billion euros in revenue, is not expected to generate profits and, not subject to commercial taxes, is not liable for payroll tax.

Read also: Article reserved for our subscribers LVMH sponsors the 2024 Olympic Games

For the State, the shortfall in tax revenue linked to the Olympic Games would essentially come from the exemption from withholding tax for the royalties paid to the IOC by the Cojop on its partnership income and the non-taxation of the official timekeeper of the Games, the Swiss watchmaker Omega, on the remuneration received from Cojop. This was recalled in a report (known as “budgetary yellow”) relating to the public financial effort in the field of sport, published in October 2022, which quantified these losses of tax revenue at respectively 3.25 million euros and around 4 million euros.

82 million euros in tax expenditure for the sports mission

In the finance bill for 2024, the amount of tax revenue losses appearing with regard to the sports mission is estimated at 82 million euros, compared to 78 million expected in 2023 and 72 million in 2022. The main source of the shortfall to be won is the reduced VAT rate of 5.5% applied to ticketing for sporting events. In addition to the exemptions on profits and income and on withholding taxes applied to the organizers of major international sporting events, 7 million euros will evaporate in 2024 (as in 2023 and 2022) due to the exemption of sums perceived by referees and judges. The cost of spreading over four years the imposition of the amount of bonuses paid by the State to medalists at the Olympic and Paralympic Games and their guides has not been quantified for 2024.

Local communities also affected

However, the tax exception regime from which the organizers of the Olympic Games benefit does not only affect the State budget, but also local authorities. In their case, the main source of loss is the contribution on the added value of companies, as noted in the “budgetary yellow” at the end of 2022.

Newsletter

« Paris 2024 »

“Le Monde” deciphers the news and the challenges of the 2024 Olympic and Paralympic Games.

Register

If this document did not quantify this loss, it ensured that it “will be much lower than the additional tax revenue generated by the event”. A statement also made regarding all the exemptions from which the Olympic Games will benefit, the additional tax revenues due to the Games being estimated between 400 and 600 million euros.

For comparison – even if the size of the two events is not comparable – the hosting of Euro football in 2016 resulted in a loss of tax revenue of 65.1 million euros, according to government figures.

Our selection of articles on the Paris 2024 Olympic and Paralympic Games

Find all our content on the Paris 2024 Olympic and Paralympic Games:

Making the Seine swimmable by 2024, the immense challenge to take on before the Paris Olympics

One year before the Paris 2024 Olympics, construction sites in the final stretch

The question of the presence of Russian and Belarusian athletes

The International Paralympic Committee changes course and opens the door to Russian athletes

Guatemala, this other country not invited to the Paris 2024 Games

“These Games will be seen as a turning point in the history of the Paralympic movement”

One year before the Paralympic Games, accessibility remains the main challenge

The preparation of French athletes

Florent Manaudou: “At the Paris 2024 Olympics, we will have good results because we are at home, but we are not a sports country”

Archery: Lisa Barbelin gets a taste of the podium at the Paris Olympic Games

The start of the Rugby World Cup, a warning shot for the public authorities in view of the Olympics

How transport in Ile-de-France is preparing

The Olympics will mobilize 181,000 jobs, but we still have to fill them

Seine-Saint-Denis and the Games

“I feel like I’m going to see a lot of things that I’ve never seen, even from the street”

The sports associations of Seine-Saint-Denis deplore “a discounted inheritance”

Ongoing legal investigations

Winter Games 2030 and 2034: a Paris 2024 framework targeted by a complaint

One year before the Olympics, the specter of business hovers over Paris 2024

The Olympic Torch Relay

Against a backdrop of social tensions, the Parisian route of the torch relay revealed

Environmental issues

Olympic flying taxis deemed too noisy and too greedy by the Environmental Authority

The difficult challenge of the “green” Olympic Games

In Ile-de-France, 6,200 people hired by the private security sector and 6,700 in training

The societal issues that the Games highlight

Polynesia wants to use the Games to fight obesity

The government will finance the creation of 5,000 additional sports fields by the end of 2026

In Paris, the movement of second-hand booksellers suspended from « tests »

The Paris 2024 Olympic Games accelerate the transformation of North-East Paris

The Games are not just Paris and Seine-Saint-Denis

Communities seeking a share of the“JO effect” with Games preparation centers

In Espalion, on the occasion of the Olympic Games, “we want to talk about our city, make it known”

“They came to see meumeus, they will have seen athletes”the Verdun Fair at Games time

See more See less

Philippe Le Coeur

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

