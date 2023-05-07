Home » Wolves may offer Neves + 30 million euros to Fati, but Fati is unwilling to leave – yqqlm
Sports

Wolves may offer Neves + 30 million euros to Fati, but Fati is unwilling to leave – yqqlm

by admin
Wolves may offer Neves + 30 million euros to Fati, but Fati is unwilling to leave – yqqlm

Original title: Wolves may offer Neves + 30 million euros to Fati, but Fati is unwilling to leave

The World of Balls, May 7th, according to Spanish media reports, Wolves may sign Barcelona player Ansu Fati this summer.

Fati

According to Spanish media reports, Barcelona are willing to let the 20-year-old starlet go in exchange for Ruben Neves and 30 million euros. “Daily Sports” stated that the deal may be completed before the summer transfer window opens on July 1, when Fati will be singled out for sale to raise funds. Wolves captain Neves has been a target for Barcelona, ​​with coach Xavi looking to add depth to the midfield.

Once hailed as a future football star, Fati’s father dubbed him “the next Messi” in 2021, a claim that was reinforced when he got the Argentine’s No. 10 jersey. In 2020, Fati finished second to Haaland in the Golden Boy voting and reportedly has a £360m release clause built into his contract.

Barcelona also reportedly turned down a £150m bid from Manchester United that year. Injuries have plagued the youngster since then, but this year he has returned to fitness and has been little more than a substitute under Xavi. Thirty-three of his 46 appearances came as a substitute, however, according to the Daily Sport, Fati is reluctant to leave Barcelona.

It is claimed that Fati’s agent Mendes wanted to send his player to the Premier League giants, but Manchester United, Newcastle, Liverpool, Chelsea or Arsenal have not been successful in signing the player. Because of Mendes’ ties at Wolves, the Premier League side are considered ideal for Fati, who can guarantee playing time and prove himself. Although the deal also applies to Barcelona, ​​who value the transfer at 70 million euros, Fati is reluctant to leave and will negotiate with Xavi before the end of the season.Return to Sohu to see more

See also  Inter, Sanchez out 15 days. Try to return with Roma

Editor:

Disclaimer: The opinions of this article represent only the author himself. Sohu is an information release platform, and Sohu only provides information storage space services.

You may also like

Parameters to watch half marathon

in Miami, the ruthless Max Verstappen imposes himself...

Serie A2 Old Wild West 2022/23 – Results...

The Finns have five reinforcements from the NHL...

Giuntoli between Naples and Juve, the words on...

PSG celebrates a mandatory victory in the penultimate

Ivan Basso is the new Lime Ambassador

Amazon Prime Video, do this upgrade and see...

Really complex decisions, comments Jalonen on the nomination....

Tennis: Alcaraz fends off Struff’s attack in Madrid

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy