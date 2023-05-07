Wolves may offer Neves + 30 million euros to Fati, but Fati is unwilling to leave – yqqlm

Original title: Wolves may offer Neves + 30 million euros to Fati, but Fati is unwilling to leave

The World of Balls, May 7th, according to Spanish media reports, Wolves may sign Barcelona player Ansu Fati this summer.

Fati

According to Spanish media reports, Barcelona are willing to let the 20-year-old starlet go in exchange for Ruben Neves and 30 million euros. “Daily Sports” stated that the deal may be completed before the summer transfer window opens on July 1, when Fati will be singled out for sale to raise funds. Wolves captain Neves has been a target for Barcelona, ​​with coach Xavi looking to add depth to the midfield.

Once hailed as a future football star, Fati’s father dubbed him “the next Messi” in 2021, a claim that was reinforced when he got the Argentine’s No. 10 jersey. In 2020, Fati finished second to Haaland in the Golden Boy voting and reportedly has a £360m release clause built into his contract.

Barcelona also reportedly turned down a £150m bid from Manchester United that year. Injuries have plagued the youngster since then, but this year he has returned to fitness and has been little more than a substitute under Xavi. Thirty-three of his 46 appearances came as a substitute, however, according to the Daily Sport, Fati is reluctant to leave Barcelona.

It is claimed that Fati’s agent Mendes wanted to send his player to the Premier League giants, but Manchester United, Newcastle, Liverpool, Chelsea or Arsenal have not been successful in signing the player. Because of Mendes’ ties at Wolves, the Premier League side are considered ideal for Fati, who can guarantee playing time and prove himself. Although the deal also applies to Barcelona, ​​who value the transfer at 70 million euros, Fati is reluctant to leave and will negotiate with Xavi before the end of the season.Return to Sohu to see more

Editor: