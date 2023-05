The start of the press conference at which national team coach Kari Jalonen announced the nomination for the World Hockey Championship was delayed by some forty minutes. And the Finnish coach immediately apologized. “It took a while to finalize the team. It was not at all easy to make the final decision. It was easier last year,” admitted the 62-year-old strategist at the beginning. Why did he take Chlapík or Voženílka to the championship and why do Jiříček or Hyka stay at home?

