Women’s cyclingWhy the Tour de France is so important

The Tour de France Femmes is taking place for the second time after 2022. There is 50,000 euros for the overall winner. (picture alliance / Roth / Roth)

On July 1st, the 110th Tour de France will start in Bilbao, Spain. The field of this year’s Tour of France consists of a total of 22 teams. The former professional cyclist and current ARD expert Paul Voß said on Deutschlandfunk that it was important to be present in other places with the big tour again and again. “It is important to continue to strengthen the brand and make it known”. The Tour of France started in Copenhagen in 2022, and in 2017 Düsseldorf was the venue for the start of the tour.

In the battle for the yellow jersey, Voss sees last year’s winner Tadej Pogacar from Slovenia and Jonas Vingegaar from Denmark as the undisputed favorites this year. Other drivers are no contenders for the overall victory. Pogacar broke his hand in the spring, so it remains to be seen whether he is really in top form, Voss said.

Paul Voß is now a professional gravel bike racer. The fascination of the Tour de France remains unbroken for him. (dpa / picture alliance / Roth)

“A lot of people can come second and third, but it takes more to win the tour,” said Voss. It is also an advantage for the Tour of France if there is a big duel for overall victory. “You’re hoping someone else is able to come along, just to add some excitement.”

Money is becoming more and more important for tour victory

The money tends to become more and more important in order to win a tour. “To win the Tour, you need eight riders who are at a very good level,” said the 37-year-old. In the meantime, a lot of expertise from other sports is also being brought into cycling, which also costs a lot of money. “Unfortunately, in the end, the money buys the tour victory.”

He doesn’t expect much from the German riders at this year’s Tour de France, but with Simon Geschke, Lennard Kämna, Emanuel Buchmann and Georg Zimmermann there are also German athletes on the tour who can surprise and inspire the spectators for three weeks – even without getting a stage win at the end, said Voss.

More support for young people needed

The German cyclist Lisa Brennauer also raised the question of how to best promote German talent. You no longer have the wide range of German cyclists that you had a few years ago and therefore have fewer riders to choose from from which to make top riders. You have to make more effort in promoting talent in Germany.

The women’s Tour de France will also take place again in 2023. It leads over eight stages and 956 kilometers. The start will be on July 23rd in Clermont-Ferrand and the final will take place on July 30th in Pau. The women’s tour starts directly after the men’s race and not on the Champs-Élysées. “I think it’s a bit of a shame,” said Brennauer. One therefore asks oneself how it will be, with a clear distance to the men’s race.

Tour de France as a great opportunity for women’s cycling

It will be seen how the women’s race will develop and how traditions can emerge, but following the men’s race would have been a nice idea in itself, she said. In the future, it will certainly also be an option to extend the women’s race to ten or 14 days. Brennauer, 2021 Olympic champion in team pursuit, is Sporting Director of the Grand Prix Stuttgart, a new women’s race that will premiere on July 16.

Olympic champion Lisa Brennauer ended her career in 2022 and is now working as a race organizer (IMAGO / Matthias Wjst)

At the Tour de France Femmes, Annemiek van Vleuten is definitely a big favorite for her, even if there are question marks over her form. The Dutch Demi Vollering should also be on the list. A stage win for Liane Lippert is possible among the German riders, said the 35-year-old.

Lisa Brennauer once again praised the concentrated media interest for the women from the Tour de France, which caused an enormous increase in attention. Even if there is still a long way to go, “the Tour de France will bring another boost this year,” said Brennauer.

Paul Voss once again emphasized the significance for the Tour de France. This is of enormous importance for the recognition of the achievements of women in the external effect.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

