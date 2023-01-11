In Resovia Imoco conquers the third victory in the group and remains with full points Igor at home loses the challenge for first place
On the third day of the group stage Conegliano beats Resovia and conquers the third victory in Europe. Novara at home yields clearly to Paola Egonu’s Vakifbank
Novara-Vakifbank 0-3 (21-25, 22-25, 19-25)
—
Vakifbank is too strong for this Igor Novara, who lacks the offensive solutions to be able to compete with this type of battleship. Lavarini’s team tries to cling to Karakurt, who plays a “derby” of great character (21 points with 43% in attack), but on the other side the magic of Gabi in defense and the broadsides of the two great ex Egonu ( 22 points) and Daalderop (awarded Mvp of the evening) are supported by a block-defense system that exposes Novara’s limits at the moment, with Adams still far from the best condition and Carcaces struggling to make an impact and exiting the scene after a set. Super-aggressive start from Istanbul, who hits hard on the serve and bites into the wall, forcing Novara to force his shots. The initial 1-6 run forces Lavarini’s team to immediately chase. The reaction bears the signature of the former Karakurt (ace) and Carcaces (block on Egonu) for 5-7. However, Vakif has a thousand attacking solutions and with Egonu from zone 2 and with Gunes in the center, they extend it on 8-12 and again on 11-16, with Igor who gets into trouble on the serve turn of the opposite blue (Time out Lavarini). Novara suffers but has the merit of not giving up and after a mistake by Egonu Chirichella is lucky to find an ace from the net which is worth the new minus 2 (16-18). He sends Gabi out from place 4, but in difficult moments Guidetti’s team always finds a way to restart (17-21). Three exploits by Karakurt seem to rekindle the final (20-22) but again Vakif finds the break for 20-24. Egonu will take care of closing the first set 21-25. Novara tries to start with greater intensity in the second set, inserting Adams in place of Carcaces, and trying to resist the flare-ups of Vakif, who rises to 3-5 but is caught up again at 6. Gabi and her teammates stretch again to 6-9 , forcing Igor to force every shot and consequently to miss a lot. It’s very hard for Novara to stay in the set (8-13), but it does so by finding high quality plays: two points from Bosetti (ace) and a great block out from Karakurt open in partial 6-0 which is worth overtaking Igor on 14-13. The point to point ignites the match and the duel between the two opposites, Karakurt and Egonu (18-18). At the crucial moment, however, it is still the Vakifbank wall that digs the furrow, with Ognbogu unsurpassed (18-22), while the entries of Karutasu and Gulubay give that shock that takes off Guidetti’s team up to 22-25. Lavarini confirms Adams at the start of the third set, but it is still the block-defense of Vakifbank that makes Novara suffer, which immediately finds itself chasing (2-4). The American tries to ignite in attack but on the other side Gabi makes pots and pans in defense and then Egonu and Daalderop take care of digging the furrow (3-7; 6-12), Igor tries to cling to his pride, but his comeback stops at 10-13. The reception suffers again and the Turkish wall (13 winners against 4 of Novara) to become unsurpassed (11-17). Lavarini plays the double change card, making the new signing Carlotta Cambi debut in the Champion. The impact is positive, with the blues finding a partial that brings them back at least to the waterline at 15-19. However, it is not enough to reopen the set, which Guidetti’s boys block with the usual impenetrable wall (19-25).
Andrew Crippa
Resovia-Conegliano 1-3 (25-16, 18-25, 16-25, 16-25)
—
The one conquered by A. Carraro Imoco Conegliano in Poland is a heavy victory. The panthers’ hunt for the Champions League is profitable, albeit with an uphill race, and the first place in the increasingly solid group, in view of qualifying for the quarterfinals. Santarelli rotates the formation again and starts with Wolosz, Haak, Cook, Gray, De Kruijf, Fahr and De Gennaro. In the first set Conegliano does not find his usual rhythms and undergoes the combative and more orderly game of Resovia. The panthers are struggling in all fundamentals and give up the first set of their Champions League with their worst deficit of the season. The face of the match changes with the attacks, finally precise and deep, by Haak and Gray (7-12). In Resovia’s ranks only Kalandadze manages to find a few openings on the yellow-blue wall, which is much more aggressive. Fahr replies present with ace and first half (11-18). Jurczyk tries with the block, but Conegliano, also helped by the entrances of Plummer and Gennari, evens the score. Resovia gets off to a good start in the third set (5-2), but Gray and Haak still respond (6-9). The Poles put their lead back 14-13 with Orvosova and Blagojevic, the world champions find their break phase on P1, also thanks to the mistakes of the landlords (16-23) and direct the match towards the full result. Three consecutive aces from Haak mark the start of the fourth set (2-6). Wolosz finds all of her forwards more easily, supported by the reception and defenses of De Gennaro and Cook. Resovia’s run ends at 12-15, despite the changes by Antiga, who is also thinking about the next championship match against the Police. Conegliano will host Busto for the championship on Sunday and Mulhouse for the Champions League next Wednesday.
Mirco Cavallin
January 10, 2023 (change January 10, 2023 | 21:41)
© breaking latest news