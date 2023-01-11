Novara-Vakifbank 0-3 (21-25, 22-25, 19-25)

Vakifbank is too strong for this Igor Novara, who lacks the offensive solutions to be able to compete with this type of battleship. Lavarini’s team tries to cling to Karakurt, who plays a “derby” of great character (21 points with 43% in attack), but on the other side the magic of Gabi in defense and the broadsides of the two great ex Egonu ( 22 points) and Daalderop (awarded Mvp of the evening) are supported by a block-defense system that exposes Novara’s limits at the moment, with Adams still far from the best condition and Carcaces struggling to make an impact and exiting the scene after a set. Super-aggressive start from Istanbul, who hits hard on the serve and bites into the wall, forcing Novara to force his shots. The initial 1-6 run forces Lavarini’s team to immediately chase. The reaction bears the signature of the former Karakurt (ace) and Carcaces (block on Egonu) for 5-7. However, Vakif has a thousand attacking solutions and with Egonu from zone 2 and with Gunes in the center, they extend it on 8-12 and again on 11-16, with Igor who gets into trouble on the serve turn of the opposite blue (Time out Lavarini). Novara suffers but has the merit of not giving up and after a mistake by Egonu Chirichella is lucky to find an ace from the net which is worth the new minus 2 (16-18). He sends Gabi out from place 4, but in difficult moments Guidetti’s team always finds a way to restart (17-21). Three exploits by Karakurt seem to rekindle the final (20-22) but again Vakif finds the break for 20-24. Egonu will take care of closing the first set 21-25. Novara tries to start with greater intensity in the second set, inserting Adams in place of Carcaces, and trying to resist the flare-ups of Vakif, who rises to 3-5 but is caught up again at 6. Gabi and her teammates stretch again to 6-9 , forcing Igor to force every shot and consequently to miss a lot. It’s very hard for Novara to stay in the set (8-13), but it does so by finding high quality plays: two points from Bosetti (ace) and a great block out from Karakurt open in partial 6-0 which is worth overtaking Igor on 14-13. The point to point ignites the match and the duel between the two opposites, Karakurt and Egonu (18-18). At the crucial moment, however, it is still the Vakifbank wall that digs the furrow, with Ognbogu unsurpassed (18-22), while the entries of Karutasu and Gulubay give that shock that takes off Guidetti’s team up to 22-25. Lavarini confirms Adams at the start of the third set, but it is still the block-defense of Vakifbank that makes Novara suffer, which immediately finds itself chasing (2-4). The American tries to ignite in attack but on the other side Gabi makes pots and pans in defense and then Egonu and Daalderop take care of digging the furrow (3-7; 6-12), Igor tries to cling to his pride, but his comeback stops at 10-13. The reception suffers again and the Turkish wall (13 winners against 4 of Novara) to become unsurpassed (11-17). Lavarini plays the double change card, making the new signing Carlotta Cambi debut in the Champion. The impact is positive, with the blues finding a partial that brings them back at least to the waterline at 15-19. However, it is not enough to reopen the set, which Guidetti’s boys block with the usual impenetrable wall (19-25).

Andrew Crippa