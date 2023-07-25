Home » Women’s World Cup: Italy fills up on ratings with 20.7% – Football
Women's World Cup: Italy fills up on ratings with 20.7% – Football

Women’s World Cup: Italy fills up on ratings with 20.7% – Football

World debut with full ratings for coach Milena Bertolini’s Italian national team engaged in the Women’s World Cup in Australia and New Zealand.
In fact there was a 20.7% share for yesterday morning’s victory against Argentina.
There were 861,000 viewers who followed the winning debut of the blues. The match against Albiceleste, broadcast on Rai 1, recorded a 20.7% share, with the second half of the match which, with 21.6%, was the most watched appointment in the morning slot.
The next two matches in the Azzurre group with Sweden (Saturday 29 July, 9.30 am Italian time) and South Africa (Wednesday 2 August, 9.00 am Italian time) will also be broadcast on Rai 1.

