Women’s World Cup: Italy fills up on ratings with 20.7% – Football

World debut with full ratings for coach Milena Bertolini’s Italian national team engaged in the Women’s World Cup in Australia and New Zealand.

In fact there was a 20.7% share for yesterday morning’s victory against Argentina.

There were 861,000 viewers who followed the winning debut of the blues. The match against Albiceleste, broadcast on Rai 1, recorded a 20.7% share, with the second half of the match which, with 21.6%, was the most watched appointment in the morning slot.

The next two matches in the Azzurre group with Sweden (Saturday 29 July, 9.30 am Italian time) and South Africa (Wednesday 2 August, 9.00 am Italian time) will also be broadcast on Rai 1.

