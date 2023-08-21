World Champions Liu Zhongqing and Xu Hongzhi Launch Initiative to Govern and Protect Our Common Spiritual Home

Title: World Champions Liu Zhongqing and Xu Hongzhi Launch Initiative to Protect Internet Civilization

August 21, 2023 21:19:55

Source: Heilongjiang Net

Author: Shi Yansong

Heilongjiang athletes, freestyle skiing world champion Liu Zhongqing and short track speed skating world champion Xu Hongzhi, have jointly launched an initiative to safeguard internet civilization and promote responsible online behavior. The proposition was made at the “National Internet Law Popularization Heilongjiang Station” event held this morning.

Liu Zhongqing, emphasizing the importance of the internet as a shared spiritual home, stressed the need for collective action in maintaining its purity and clarity. Comparing the civilization and progress of humanity to a clear stream flowing through keyboards and mice, he called upon fellow netizens to join hands in creating a pristine online space.

Xu Hongzhi, reflecting on the connectivity and mutual support experienced through online interactions, highlighted the necessity of protecting internet civilization and nurturing a new realm of positive engagement. He urged unity and the formation of concentric circles of responsibility and respect, both in the virtual and physical world.

The world champions proposed several fundamental principles to guide online behavior: abiding by the law, refraining from posting illegal content or spreading rumors, safeguarding personal privacy, and respecting intellectual property rights. They further advocated adherence to public order and good customs, rejecting cyberbullying and fraud, and promoting fairness and justice.

In their call to action, Liu Zhongqing and Xu Hongzhi emphasized the role of government departments in strengthening internet laws and regulations, as well as enhancing the legal literacy of internet users. They also stressed the importance of internet companies actively fulfilling their social responsibilities to create a safer and more civilized online environment. In addition, they called on netizens to exhibit self-discipline and adhere to legal obligations, while resisting unhealthy practices and promoting core socialist values. The champions further urged network social organizations to assume social responsibilities by formulating industry norms, advocating positive social customs, and acting as a bridge between the government and society.

Liu Zhongqing and Xu Hongzhi concluded their proposal by rallying internet users to unite and harness the power of the internet to build a healthy, civilized, and orderly cyberspace. They encouraged individuals to take responsibility for their online actions and contribute to filling the digital realm with positive energy. Together, they urged netizens to care for and nurture their shared spiritual home.

As world champions and respected figures in the sporting community, Liu Zhongqing and Xu Hongzhi’s initiative carries significant weight. It serves as a reminder of the collective responsibility to protect and nurture the internet as a vital tool for communication and progress.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

