At 3 o’clock on November 25th, Beijing time, in the first round of Group G of the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, Brazil will face Serbia. So who will win Brazil vs. Serbia? The following editor shares the analysis of the results of the World Cup match between Brazil and Serbia.

Qatar World Cup 2022-Brazil vs Serbia who will win

brazil team

The spearhead shield is the favorite to win the championship

It has been 20 years since Brazil last won the World Cup. In the past 20 years, they have attacked the championship time and time again, but they have failed every time. In 2006 and 2010, they were eliminated in the quarter-finals. In the 2014 World Cup held in Brazil, there was a past event that made Brazilian fans unwilling to look back. They lost 1 to 7 to the German team.

In the last World Cup, the Brazilian team topped the group stage. In the 1/8 finals, they defeated the Mexican team. In the quarter-finals, facing the “European Red Devils” Belgian team, they fell behind by two goals in the first half. Although the Jedi fought back in the second half, they lost 1-2 in the end and missed the semi-finals.

In the Qatar World Cup, the Brazilian team made a comeback and once again launched an impact on the Hercules Cup. In the World Cup qualifiers, the Brazilian team won 17 matches, 14 wins and 3 draws. They qualified with an unbeaten record, scoring 40 goals and conceding 5 goals.

Yesterday, Beijing time, the Brazil team announced the 26-man squad for the World Cup. From the perspective of the lineup, the current Brazilian team has strong strength in all positions. The goalkeeper position is guarded by two world-class goalkeepers, Alisson and Ederson. In terms of the back line, Marquinhos, Thiago Silva, and Militão sit at the center, while Danilo, Sandro, and Alves occupy the wing. In the midfield lineup, Casemiro, Fred, and Fabinho can play at the back, and Guimarães and Paqueta can provide support for the forwards. The offensive lineup composed of 9 forwards is luxurious. The head star Neymar has become more and more mature. He is in very good form this season. He has contributed 15 goals and 12 assists in 19 games for Paris Saint-Germain. Real Madrid double stars Vinicius and Rodrigo have grown rapidly in Real Madrid. They have scored 10 and 7 goals respectively this season. In addition, Jesus and Martinelli who played for Arsenal, Anthony of Manchester United, Richarlison of Tottenham and Rafinha of Barcelona are all capable of providing firepower for the team. Compared with the previous World Cups, this Brazilian team is full of talents, full of stars, and strong. I believe that team coach Tite is facing happy troubles when arranging the lineup.

It is foreseeable that the Brazilian team has no problem qualifying from the group stage, and perhaps they have already begun to think about the trip to the knockout round.

Serbia

The former Chinese Super League coach is in charge of the coach

The players of this Serbian team are tall, and they are good at using their height advantage to score headers. They scored 6 headers in 8 world preliminaries.

In the World Cup preliminaries, Serbia will be in a group with Portugal, Luxembourg, Azerbaijan and Ireland. In the first 7 games, Portugal and Serbia have the same 17 points, ranking first and second respectively. In the final round, the Portuguese team faced Serbia head-on. In the 90th minute of the game, Tadic of the Serbian team made a cross from the right, and Mitrovic, who was unmarked at the back point, scored a header. , and advanced to the World Cup finals with the first place in the group.

In today’s Serbian team, the 26-year-old midfielder Milinkovic who plays for the Serie A club Lazio is the core of the team, worth 60 million euros. In 2013 and 2015, he led the team to win the U19 European Championship and the U20 World Cup. In Serie A this season, he has played 18 times on behalf of Lazio, scoring 5 goals and providing 7 assists. Vlahovic, who is 1.90 meters tall, is also a major offensive weapon for the team. Although he is only 22 years old, his worth has exceeded 80 million euros. During his effectiveness for Juventus this season, he played 15 games and scored 8 goals. He also scored 4 goals for Serbia in World Cup qualifiers. There are also many players in this team who have played in the five major leagues, and the overall strength should not be underestimated.

The coach of the team is Dragan Stojkovic, an old acquaintance of Chinese Super League fans and who has coached the Guangzhou City Club of the Chinese Super League for nearly five years. He took over the Serbian national team in March 2021. Since taking office, he has achieved 13 wins, 4 draws and 3 losses.

In Group G, facing the “Samba Army”, “Swiss Army Knife” and “African Lions”, what kind of performance the “Balkan White Eagles” can play is exciting. (Source: Beijing Evening News, reporter Zhuo Ran)

Brazil vs Serbia match preview analysis

Whether it is the resume of never missing any World Cup, or the glory of winning the Hercules Cup 5 times, it makes the Brazilian team a unique existence in international football. This time, the “Samba Legion”, which topped the world rankings, made its finale appearance, which filled the expectations of all fans.

As the biggest favorite to win the previous World Cup, Brazil has won the trophy for 20 years. That time, it was the first time that the Hercules Cup came to Asia. Today, the World Cup is held in Asia again, and the “five-star Brazil” also has the best opportunity to be crowned six-star.

The Serbian team, which is participating in the World Cup for the third time, failed to qualify for the group stage in the first two times. But in this World Cup cycle, the overall strength of the “Balkan Eagles” has been greatly improved. In the European qualifiers, they squeezed out the strong Portuguese team and directly advanced as the first in the group.

This campaign is also a battle of strengths and weaknesses. Compared with the battle between Portugal and Ghana, this game has a greater risk of upset. There has always been a saying in the football field that “the hottest must die”, and the Brazilian team is the biggest favorite before this cup. And in the last three World Cup group matches, the Brazilian team has a precedent of losing or being tied. In addition, compared with the Ghana team, the Serbia team is stronger on paper, and it also has the demeanor of a strong European team. Therefore, the “Samba Legion” needs to be anti-explosive in this campaign. (Source: China News Network, reporter Wang Zumin)

