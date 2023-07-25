World Swimming Championships the program for Wednesday 26 July and where to see them – breaking latest news

by Arianna Ravelli, sent to Fukuoka

The Italians in the race: Paltrinieri in the final in the 800m, Martinenghi in the 50m breaststroke, closes the 4x100m medley relay. Miressi and Frigo in the batteries of the 100 style (with Popovici)

the day of the final of the 800 by Gregorio Paltrinieri: what will Greg invent? The heats were the fastest I’ve ever swum, with that time you usually entered first, now I’m seventh. This will allow him to start from lane 1: a year ago, in the 1500s, it was a strategy, which proved to be successful because the opponents did not see him while they were fighting each other. This time it wasn’t a choice, but we’ll see if we can take advantage of it. The Australian Short will be the man to beat, but the competition is fierce: however, eliminated in the heat, the German Wellbrock, winner of the 5 and 10 km and fierce for the 1500m (the German media say he is ready to beat the record set by the Chinese Sun Yang) is not there.

The other hope of a medal for the Azzurri is linked to Tete Martinenghi , who after the silver in the 100m breaststroke, will try to throw himself into the 50m: the opponent to beat is always the Chinese Qin, who has improved a lot in one year. Italy will then try it out in the medley relay, i.e. men and women, who compete in the four styles. Off with the batteries and the semifinals of the queen race, the 100 style: Alessandro Miressi and Manuel Frigo try (already silver in the 4×100 relay with Ceccon and Zazzeri), even if the gold seems destined for the Romanian phenomenon David Popovici (HERE his interview). Setterosa, after the feat with the USA, in the semifinal against Holland: in the water at 10 Italian time.

Where to see them

All the matches will be visible live on free-to-air TV on Rai Due, Rai Sport +HD and for a fee on Sky Sport Summer. Heats at 3.30 am Italian (10.30 am local), semi-finals and finals from 1 pm in Italy (8 pm in Japan).

Batteries from 3.30

50 back D



Margaret Panziera

Constance Cocconcelli

100 U freestyle



Alessandro Miressi

Manuel Frigo

200 misti U



Alberto Razzetti

200 butterfly D



no Italian registered

4×100 mista mixed



Italia

Semi-finals and finals from 1pm

800 freestyle U final



Paltrinieri

200 freestyle D final

no Italian

100 freestyle U semifinal



50 backstroke D semifinal

200 butterfly The final



no Italian

50 runs Into the final



Martinenghi

200 butterfly D semifinal

200 medley The semi-final



4×100 mista mixed

