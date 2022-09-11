The Azzurri overwhelm the European vice-champion Slovenia with a perfect match. Tomorrow at 21 there are the two world champions in office

Amazing Italy. Incredible Italy. The Azzurri, 24 years after the last time, are in a world final. They crush the resistance of Slovenia and go to take the last match against the hosts of Poland, two times world champion. With the same impudence demonstrated in the last 12 months, Italy never stops and arrives where few on the eve would have predicted it. With his aggressive but lucid volleyball, with two important and decisive hammers and with the ruthless lucidity of Romanò.

Italy-Slovenia 3-0 (25-21, 25-22, 25-21) — Italy starts with the same formation that had beaten France, while “Gianni” Cretu continues the relay race and this time starts Ropret (who will be Giannelli’s second in Perugia). Italy starts very strong 6-1, Slovenia changes something brings in Rok Mozic, the phenomenon from Verona, top scorer of the last Superlega championship, who is deployed opposite in place of Stern. Italy slows down, but always keeps Slovenia at a safe distance. The men from Ljubljana, defeated a year ago in the European final by the Azzurri again, react, do not give up, trying to put Italy under pressure. But the reception holds, Giannelli invents and the two spikers, Michieletto and Lavia do not leave a hit. Balaso is a vacuum cleaner and in defense he does not drop anything. The wall of Anzani and Galassi raises a dam, while Romanò does not miss his contribution. See also George beats 23+9 in three quarters, the Clippers beat the Timberwolves to take seven consecutive victories jqknews

Ride — The Azzurri also start strong in the second set, always with Rok Mozic on the pitch, but Italy is on good guard. He controls the game and doesn’t let go. The Slovenians try to force the joke, but Italy has a dream in its heart. And he goes to take the 2-0 with great authority. Despite Mozic doing his utmost to close the gap. The Azzurri are on the launching pad. There is nothing for Slovenia to do in the third set. The Azzurri smell the victory and don’t want to stop anymore. Tonight there is the most difficult task, against the great favorite of the tournament, but this Italy will go on the pitch without fear and without looking down, even when Slovenia returns to the game and draws the scores at 16-16. It is the last fire, then the final arrives for Italy.

