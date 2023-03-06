Original title: George lost 28+8 lore to the Clippers by 1 point and regretted losing to King Tun 5 in a row. Westbrook 27+10 started 15 games and lost all

On March 4th, Beijing time, the Clippers suffered their fifth defeat 127-128. In this game, Trump, Powell, Morris Jr. and Zubac of the Clippers took turns. After the first half, the Kings led the Clippers by 5 points. After three quarters, the Clippers were still within 5 points. In the last quarter, Westbrook watched from the sidelines and was pulled to 13 points. After Tyronn Lue replaced Westbrook and George, he struggled to chase points with 45 seconds left. Westbrook has lost all 15 of his games.

two team stats

Clippers: George 28 points, 8 assists and 7 rebounds, Batum 11 points and 4 rebounds, Plumlee 13 points and 8 rebounds, Gordon 21 points, 3 rebounds and 3 assists, Westbrook 27 points and 10 assists, Covington 15 points.

Kings: Barnes 20 points and 7 rebounds, Murray 14 points and 5 rebounds, Sasa 23 points, 10 rebounds and 7 assists, Hurt 18 points, Fox 33 points, 7 rebounds and 7 assists, Lyles 10 points and 8 rebounds.

Game Star – Fox

Fox has been doing well this season. In this campaign, the Clippers defeated the Kings in the third quarter. Fox has improved on every clutch hit. The game scored 33 points, 7 rebounds, 7 assists and 1 steal. (If the Clippers flip, I really want to give Westbrook)

The Clippers officially announced that Leonard, Zubac, Powell, and Marcus Morris took turns, and Tyronn Lue started Westbrook, George, Gordon, Batum, and Plumlee. See also 30 facts about Curry's three-pointers: Dominate the record list with the most goals on Wednesday_Hit_1_NBA game review In the opening game, Hurt took the lead to score three goals, Westbrook stepped in to respond, Murray also scored three goals, and Gordon responded with 2+1 three-pointers. Plumlee got an assist from Westbrook, and Fox also made a long shot. Westbrook made two free throws for a foul, and Sasa responded with a layup by Gordon. Keegan Murray hit consecutive three-pointers, Sasa 2+1 Kings took the lead, Westbrook hit George and Hyland made two free throws, Lyles escaped unharmed and made two free throws, the Kings after Bridge in the first quarter Leading 35-32. In the second quarter, after Barnes made two free throws, Batum hit a three-pointer. Fox also hit a jumper and scored 6 points in a row. After Plumlee completed 2+1, Manlian scored three goals and Westbrook also made a three-pointer. The Clippers’ wide receivers finally got together. Huerter made another three-pointer, Covington made a layup, Huerter made another three-pointer, Gordon made another one, Huerter made another three-pointer, and made all three free throws. Westbrook scored 4 points in a row, and Bans also scored 4 points in a row. After halftime, the Kings led the Clippers 68-63. George switched sides and made two free throws in the opening game. Westbrook and Batum hit three-pointers in a row. The Clippers ended 8-0. Fox advanced with difficulty and also shot a bullet. Fox scored 2+1, and Hurt beat Tylen Lue with a serious slash. Westbrook made a breakthrough and George scored a free throw. After Fox 2+1, Herter succeeded with a long shot. After George made two layups, Plumlee made a layup and made two free throws. Gordon hit a three-pointer. With 1 minute and 48 seconds left, after Lu replaced Westbrook and George, the Kings made another three-pointer. After three quarters, the Kings led the Clippers 101-96. In the last quarter, Mann made a layup, Barnes made a layup and made two free throws, Covington made a layup and made two free throws to Fox. Covington made a “three-pointer” and Fox “countered back” 2+1. Batum assisted George and also made a three-pointer. Lyles counterattacked and led Tyronn Lue to the end. Westbrook returned at 7 minutes and 51 seconds. After Covington hit a three-pointer, Lyles responded with a three-pointer. Covington continued to hit three-pointers. Barnes hit average. George is still within 10 points of the European rankings. Hull George made 3 fouls and made all free throws. Westbrook and George teamed up to score 7-2, narrowing the difference to 4 points. Fox made two free throws. After Batum made a three-pointer, Westbrook made two free throws and Westbrook made a three-pointer. Sasa made another layup with 38.4 seconds left in the game. In the end, George made another lead with 33.6 seconds left in the game. Go-ahead, but Gordon made a foul, Fox missed, Salsa evaded Covington with an offensive rebound, Xiao Sa made two free throws for a go-ahead, George missed a three-pointer at the buzzer at the top of the arc, and the Clippers lost. . See also Today in History | Oscar Hammerstein II, the famous musical producer and lyricist, dies_Collaboration_Richard Rogers_The Sound of Music two teams start Clippers: Westbrook, George, Gordon, Batum, Plumlee; Kings: Fox, Hertel, Keegan Murray, Barnes, Sabonis; Text/Yan XiaobaiReturn to Sohu to see more

