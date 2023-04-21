Worse than Green’s

5
Makes Nic Claxton discuss Joel Embiid’s kick. And of course, Charles Barkley does not deprive us of his vision: “I think his gesture was worse than Draymond’s, I’m honest.”
It should be noted that Green was suspended for a race for his gesture while Embiid got a Flagrant 1.
Charles Barkley on Joel Embiid’s kick:
“I think his was worse than Draymond’s, to be honest with you.”
— Hoop Central (@TheHoopCentral) April 21, 2023
