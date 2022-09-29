Home Sports WTA Estonia Station “Double Kings” three hard fights in the first round of the first round of the game – Xinhua English.news.cn
Sports

WTA Estonia Station “Double Kings” three hard fights in the first round of the first round of the game – Xinhua English.news.cn

by admin
WTA Estonia Station “Double Kings” three hard fights in the first round of the first round of the game – Xinhua English.news.cn

The WTA250 Tallinn competition started this week in Tallinn, the capital of Estonia. A total of three Chinese players signed up for the competition, namely Zhang Shuai, Wang Xiyu and Wang Xinyu. Among them, “Double King” took the lead.

World No. 87 Wang Xinyu met No. 3 seed and Brazilian Maya in the first round. In the end, Wang Xinyu lost to her opponent 3-6/6-1/4-6 in three hard sets and missed the cut. Although he lost the game, Wang Xinyu’s state has improved significantly compared to the US Open not long ago.

Wang Xiyu, who ranked at a new high this week and ranked 58th in the WTA, also had poor luck in signing. In the first round, he faced Estonian star Kontaveit who played at home. Wang Xiyu was beaten by his opponent in two consecutive sets after winning one set first. Lost, the three-set score was 6-3/2-6/5-7.

Veteran Zhang Shuai will face Slovakia’s Kuzmova today.

Original title: WTA Estonia Station “Double Kings” three hard fights in the first round of the first round hand in hand out

Responsible editor: Zeng Shaolin

See also  China's Snow Night Su Yiming incarnates guitarist Gu Ailing to play "Memory of Love"_Winter Olympics_Breakthrough_Beijing

You may also like

tama 62RS: yacht open in stile italiano

Basket Super Cup, Sassari first finalist: Tortona ko...

Reform of sports work: the CDM says yes....

Durant: The whole league does not respect my...

Calciomercato Inter, from Chalobah to Pedraza and Soyuncu:...

Women’s Volleyball World Championships: China beats Japan and...

Rocchi on Roma-Lazio: “I missed a penalty, there...

The Chinese women’s volleyball team wants to achieve...

Volleyball: the tale of the Bovolenta, Alessandro wins...

Milan transfer market, priority to vice-Theo. But if...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy