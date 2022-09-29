The WTA250 Tallinn competition started this week in Tallinn, the capital of Estonia. A total of three Chinese players signed up for the competition, namely Zhang Shuai, Wang Xiyu and Wang Xinyu. Among them, “Double King” took the lead.

World No. 87 Wang Xinyu met No. 3 seed and Brazilian Maya in the first round. In the end, Wang Xinyu lost to her opponent 3-6/6-1/4-6 in three hard sets and missed the cut. Although he lost the game, Wang Xinyu’s state has improved significantly compared to the US Open not long ago.

Wang Xiyu, who ranked at a new high this week and ranked 58th in the WTA, also had poor luck in signing. In the first round, he faced Estonian star Kontaveit who played at home. Wang Xiyu was beaten by his opponent in two consecutive sets after winning one set first. Lost, the three-set score was 6-3/2-6/5-7.

Veteran Zhang Shuai will face Slovakia’s Kuzmova today.

Original title: WTA Estonia Station “Double Kings” three hard fights in the first round of the first round hand in hand out

Responsible editor: Zeng Shaolin