original title:WTT Singapore Grand Slam: The Chinese team swept the top four women’s singles and locked two championships in advance

The World Table Tennis Professional League (WTT) Singapore Grand Slam will determine the top four in singles on the 17th. Sun Yingsha, Wang Manyu, Qian Tianyi and Zhang Rui joined the women’s singles semi-finals. Wang Manyu/Sun Yingsha and Chen Meng/Wang Yidi will meet in the women’s doubles final. The Chinese team won the championships of these two events in advance. Fan Zhendong, Ma Long and Wang Chuqin advanced to the semi-finals of the men’s singles.

The top seed Sun Yingsha’s opponent is South Korean player Zhu Qianxi, who is ranked 104th in the world. After the first four rounds, Sun Yingsha led 3:1, but Zhu Qianxi chased two consecutive rounds and dragged the game to the final round. In the end, Sun Yingsha won 11:5 tiebreaker.

In the contest with Monaco player Yang Xiaoxin, Wang Manyu lost a game with 7:11. Wang Manyu, ranked fourth in the world, quickly adjusted his status and completed the reversal with four consecutive victories at 11:7, 11:9, 12:10, and 11:2. He will compete with Sun Yingsha for the final ticket.

Qian Tianyi’s promotion process was similar to Wang Manyu’s. Facing Austrian player Polkanova, Qian Tianyi reversed and won 4:1 after losing the first game. Zhang Rui also eliminated German veteran Han Ying 4:1, and will face Qian Tianyi in the semifinals.

Olympic champion Ma Long went straight to four games and eliminated Qiu Dang of the German team. After the game, Malone said that this may be the best game he has played in the past year. “The feeling and state of people on the field, including the skills and tactics and landing points I want, I have done it today, so I feel that I have played well.” It’s relatively easy.”

Wang Chuqin and Lin Gaoyuan staged the “National Table Tennis Derby”. Wang Chuqin won three games in a row at 11:8, 11:6, and 12:10. After that, Lin Gaoyuan pulled back a victory at 11:6, and Wang Chuqin locked in the fifth game with 11:9 victory. Fan Zhendong defeated Swedish rising star Moregaard 4:2, and will compete with Wang Chuqin for tickets to the final.

Another semi-final spot in men’s singles belongs to Brazilian star Calderano. He defeated Nigerian player Aruna 4:0 and will face Malone in the semifinals.

In the women’s doubles semi-final, Wang Manyu/Sun Yingsha defeated the South Korean team Shen Yubin/Tian Zhixi 3:0, Chen Meng/Wang Yidi beat the Japanese team Mima Ito/Hayata Hina 3:1, and the two national table tennis teams met in the final.

Fan Zhendong/Wang Chuqin beat Japan’s Yukiya Uda/Hayasuke Togami 3:1, and will compete with South Korea’s Zhang Yuzhen/Lin Zhongxun for the men’s doubles championship, which eliminated Chinese Taipei’s Lin Yunru/Zhuang Zhiyuan 3:1.

The WTT Singapore Grand Slam will determine the men’s and women’s doubles champions on the 18th, and the men’s and women’s singles finalists will also be produced.