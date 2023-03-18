Home Technology Tron: Identity is coming to Switch and PC next month – Tron: Identity
Technology

by admin
Bithell Games has officially confirmed when Tron: Identity will launch. The game will debut on PC and Nintendo Switch on April 11, and with the announcement in mind, we’ve also gotten a new trailer showing off the narrative-heavy adventure game.

While you can find the new trailer below, anyone wondering what Tron: Identity is will also find a synopsis of the game below.

“In a new Grid, forgotten by its creator, evolving alone without user intervention, committing unprecedented crimes. The Repository stands at the center of this society. After breaking in, the future of this Grid up in the air.

“Tron: Identity is the visual novel adventure that follows Query, a detective program tasked with unraveling the mysteries of what and who has taken it from you. Find yourself in a world built on shaky foundations and filled with whispered lore world, it’s up to you to interrogate suspects and investigate your surroundings to piece together the truth.

