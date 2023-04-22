Home » Xi’an Qizhi Women’s Football Team wins the 2023 International Olympics National Special Olympics Integrative Schools Football League-Xi’an News_China Business News
Xi’an Qizhi Women’s Football Team won the championship in the 2023 International Olympics National Special Olympics Integrative School Football League

News from our newspaper (Reporter Gu Lan) After four days of intense competition, the Women’s Special Olympics Unified Football Team of Xi’an Qizhi School won the championship in Group B of the “2023 International Olympic National Special Olympics Unified Schools Football League”.

The football league was organized by Special Olympics, and 8 women’s Special Olympics unified football teams from all over the country participated in the competition. From April 17th to 20th, the “Xi’an Qizhi Team” jointly formed by Xi’an Qizhi School and Xi’an Institute of Physical Education overcame many difficulties and successively defeated Ningxia, Shanghai, Jinan, Chengdu and other teams, winning the championship with a complete victory. Champion of this group. A total of 14 goals were scored in 6 games, and only 1 goal was conceded.

Xi’an Qizhi School insists on carrying out Special Olympics integrated football all the year round, allowing special children to show themselves and realize their potential through competitions, and at the same time promote the whole society to build an atmosphere of “acceptance, equality and respect” for people with intellectual disabilities. At present, the men’s Special Olympics football team formed by the school is preparing intensively and will represent China to participate in the Special Olympics World Summer Games held in Berlin, Germany.

