Risk of bacteria in water bottles? The study: more than on the WC

A new study has made a disturbing discovery on what is the symbol of human and environmental well-being: the canteen. This means that i bacteria living inside it, especially if accompanied by scarce hygiene e cleaningmay lead to actual health risks for human health?

To find out, it is good to read the results of the study conducted by waterfilterguru.com, based in the United States, which found that water bottles can accommodate 40,000 times more bacteria compared to the normal toilet seat. To arrive at this horrific discovery, the researchers swabbed different parts of the canteen (including spout lid, straw lid and push lid) three times each and found two kinds of bacteria present: Gram-negative rods and bacilli.

I bacteria Gram-negatives can cause infections that are increasingly resistant to antibiotics, while some types of bacilli can cause gastrointestinal problems. Even the comparison of the cleaning of the water bottles with other household objects has painted a… dirty picture: in fact, it seems that one canteen by itself contains double the germs compared to the kitchen sink, four times the amount of bacteria in a computer mouse and 14 times more than a pet’s drinking bowl.

“The human mouth is home to a large number of different bacteria‘ said Imperial College London molecular microbiologist Dr. Andrew Edwards. “So it’s no surprise that a water bottle is covered in microbesAnd while water bottles can serve as a breeding ground for large numbers of bacteria, University of Reading microbiologist Dr. Simon Clarke he stated that “it’s not necessarily dangerous: I’ve never heard of anyone getting sick from a water bottle. Equally, faucets are clearly not a problem — when did you last hear that someone got sick by pouring a glass of water from a faucet? Water bottles are likely to be contaminated with bacteria that are already present in people’s mouths“.