The 17th National Games of the province ended in Yulin on the evening of August 11. The Xi’an sports delegation ranked first in the province in terms of the number of gold medals, medals, and total team scores. In the face of the “big test” held every four years, Xi’an Sports has handed over a bright answer.

National fitness bears fruit

This year’s Provincial Games not only continued the previous youth group, but also set up a mass group and a college student group, the purpose of which is to review the achievements of fitness at all levels of society. In the college student group, Xi’an colleges and universities performed well overall. In the total score list of college teams in the province, Northwestern Polytechnical University and Xi’an University of Architecture and Technology both scored 230 points, ranking the top two. In addition, Xi’an Jiaotong University, Xi’an Shiyou University, Xi’an Foreign Studies University and other colleges and universities also frequently shine on their own advantageous projects.

In recent years, Xi’an has vigorously created a national fitness atmosphere and promoted the continuous and in-depth development of national fitness sports. The level of basketball, football, table tennis, badminton and other projects with a broad mass base has also been rapidly improved. The provincial 17th National Games set up a mass group to provide a platform for ordinary people in Xi’an to show their fitness achievements. In the women’s basketball arena, the Xi’an representative team fully carried forward the spirit of unity, struggle and tenacious struggle, actively displayed good quality and healthy mental outlook, and finally won the championship; With all seven victories and a clear field advantage, the result easily won the gold medal; in the badminton front, the Xi’an team won 4 golds and 2 silvers; in table tennis, Xi’an won 5 golds, 4 silvers, and 2 bronzes… From the province Judging from the mass group events of the 17th National Games, Xi’an National Fitness has achieved fruitful results.

Reserve talents come out in large numbers

The Provincial Games shoulders the important task of reviewing our province’s sports reserve talents. In order to further strengthen the construction of our province’s competitive sports reserve talent team, fully tap the province’s outstanding youth sports reserve talents, and consolidate the foundation for the development of competitive sports, the 17th Shaanxi Provincial Games Group The committee also specially set up the “Future Star” award.

A total of 876 gold medals, 855 silver medals and 865 bronze medals were awarded in the youth group of the 17th National Games of the Province. Won the honorary title of “Future Star”.

As the best women’s short-distance swimmer in Xi’an, Liu Shuhan performed outstandingly in the 17th Provincial Games, reaching the level of athlete in the 100-meter freestyle in the U18 group. Also a “star of the future”, Laixintong was also delivered by the Xi’an Swimming Management Center. She won 7 gold medals in this Provincial Games, three of which reached the first level, and one was a master. Xiao Haonan, a teenager from Xi’an, won the Men’s B 10m Air Rifle Championship. Gong Haonan and his teammates also won the Men’s A 10m Air Pistol Team Gold Medal. These teenagers are accumulating energy for the sustainable development of shooting in Xi’an’s advantageous project.

The effort pays off

The outstanding achievements of the Xi’an team in the 17th Provincial Games are due to the continuous development of the sports industry in Xi’an in recent years. With the spring breeze of holding the 14th National Games, Xi’an has reached a new level in terms of venue facilities, competitive sports, mass sports and the sports industry. , vigorously carry out national fitness activities, and now the mass group competition of the Provincial Games has come to fruition.

The good results of the youth group are also due to the strong logistical support provided by various sports centers. The athletes practiced their physical fitness and technical tactics, especially in the final stage of preparing for the Provincial Games, they were not afraid of the heat and sweated; the coaches also To formulate a detailed training plan, Guo Yi, the 42-year-old coach of the Xi’an Youth Swimming Team, has been rooted in the grassroots for a long time, and his disciple Lai Xin won the fifth place in the 14th National Games relay last year, and his disciple Wang Kexin is even more Prepare for the Open Water World Championships with the national team. Guo Yi is also a microcosm of the Xi’an coach who won the “Bole Award” in the current Provincial Games. The hard work of all sportsmen has only resulted in the beautiful answer sheet of the 17th National Games of Xi’an Province.

Text/Photo by Wang Rui, an all-media reporter from Xi’an Press