Original title: Xinjiang official announcement: A Dijiang resigned as head coach, the club respects his personal wishes

On November 3, Beijing time, the Xinjiang Men’s Basketball Team officially announced that the team’s coach, Gui Jiang, resigned as head coach.

Source of data map: Xinhua News Agency

The Xinjiang team issued an official announcement saying: “Xinjiang Guanghui Flying Tigers Club Yiliwangjiu basketball team head coach Adijiang resigned to the club due to physical reasons. The club respects and agrees with Adijiang’s personal wishes.

In December 2018, when the Xinjiang men’s basketball team was at a low point, A Dijiang gave up the opportunity to study abroad, and resolutely returned to his hometown, joined Xinjiang Guanghui and took over the position of head coach. In the 2018-2019 season, A Dijiang overcame various difficulties, improved the cohesion and team spirit of the team, and led the team back to the finals stage, which has been highly concerned and recognized by the fans. In the past four seasons, A Dijiang has a distinctive coaching style and a rigorous work style, which has injected a good spirit into the team.

As the first men’s basketball player in history to come out of Xinjiang, A Dijiang coached the Bayi men’s basketball team and won two CBA championships after retiring. He was elected as the best coach many times, and also served as the assistant coach of the national team. During his coaching career, A Dijiang has explored and cultivated a large number of talents for Chinese basketball. Many of the Bayi male basketball players under his command are still active in the CBA league. Although they are scattered in various teams, they are still the backbone. In the Xinjiang men’s basketball team, A Dijiang has continuously explored and enabled young players. Through high-standard training and strict requirements, a large number of outstanding young basketball talents have been cultivated, leaving a valuable wealth for the Xinjiang men’s basketball team.

As the vice-chairman of the Chinese Basketball Association, Director A Dijiang has always stood at the strategic height of the future development of Chinese basketball and Xinjiang basketball, coordinated the relations of all parties, made every effort to lead the hometown team on the road of rapid development, and contributed to the overall level of Xinjiang basketball. Increase contribution.

Director Ah Dijiang was unable to stand up to coach the game due to a recurrence of an old injury last season. He still insists on leading the team in training and commanding through injuries. This tenacious military style and dedication to his hometown are moving.

It has been nearly a year of work with injuries, and Director Ah Dijiang took the initiative to submit a resignation request to the club due to physical reasons. The club is very concerned about the physical condition of A Dijiang, and respects his personal wishes. It is hoped that Instructor A Dijiang can take care of his health, recover as soon as possible, continue to contribute to Chinese basketball, and provide care and guidance for the development of Xinjiang basketball. Xinjiang Guanghui Basketball Club would like to express our sincere gratitude and high respect to Ah Dijiang! And on behalf of all the coaches, athletes and staff of the club, I wish the guidance of Ah Dijiang good health and all the best! “

So far this season, Xinjiang has 4 wins and 5 losses in the regular season, and the winning rate is 44.4%. 13th in the standings.

It is reported that the assistant coach of the Xinjiang team, South Korean Jiang Zhengxiu, will succeed Ah Dijiang as the Xinjiang coach.

