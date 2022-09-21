Solid and concrete guests conquer Carlin Bergoglio with a capital test Ten hosts for the expulsion of the captain, lying down while looking for an equal

With a solid and concrete test, QuinciTava defeats Carlin Bergoglio and continues this excellent start to the season at the top. A 2-3 that penalizes a strong-willed Vallorco a little too much and perhaps also penalized by some referee decision, but which pays duty in the face of the greater experience and organization of the game of the guests.

Rather balanced first half with the premises featuring an unprecedented captain Bruno in the role of full-back with Prandoni acting as low director; for the nerostellati Yon is the center-attack supported by the Vergano-Ferrari couple to alternate on their respective flanks. And the first note of the news arrives at half an hour with the guest advantage: beautiful choral action developed by Samul Scala on the left for Vergano, ball to the limit for Yon who with a precise low shot ends up in the net between Pascarella’s glove and the upright.

The second half begins with the hosts immediately forward, already at 4 ‘with D’Agostino who in the scrum in front of goal gives a shiver to D’Auria, saved by an alleged hand ball of the white and blue striker. A couple of minutes pass and it is Bruno from distance who touches the intersection and then at 10 ‘goal canceled to Momoh Sani who horns behind the goalkeeper, but in an offside position.

On the following restart cross from the right on the opposite side for Vergano who incredibly finds the pole from two steps with a hit on the fly without fail. The doubling, however, is a matter of seconds with Ferrari sprinting in the right lane, dry dribbling to return and shooting on which Pascarella miraculously intervenes, who, however, can do nothing on the easiest of Yon’s tap-ins.

The reaction of the cuorgnatesi, even if disordered, is vehement, so D’Agostino manages to shorten the distances by deflecting a cross from the millstone of Momoh Sani, with the decisive deviation of a defender who knocks out the number one nerostellato. The local joy, however, does not last long because after yet another sensational intervention by Pascarella on a deflection from a corner kick, Mattioli is the one who heads the ball. Thus we arrive at the excited final. At 40 ‘the usual Momoh Sani goes one on one with the newly entered Perino who spreads him out in the area: from eleven meters the same striker shows up who achieves with a powerful blow to the blade of grass that the goalkeeper can only guess. Vallorco believes in it, but too many balls thrown forward, alternating with too personal ideas, facilitate the rearguard of QuinciTava, even if around 90 ‘the altocanavesani demand a couple of penalty kicks, one in particular with D’Agostino countered at moment of the shot that leaves more than a doubt. In the restart recovery of Bruno blatantly stopped at the height of the midfield circle by Pinet: the yellow and black player gets a yellow card while the captain from Cuorgnatese is sent off, with the referee who punishes in a rather severe way a swing in an attempt to free himself considered a foul of reaction.

Giuseppe Contarino