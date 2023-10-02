Yurchenko double pike on vault – Corriere TV

Simone Biles has returned to shine after her troubled withdrawal at the Tokyo Olympics. An extraordinary leap to the gymnastics world championship qualifiers in Antwerp where the athlete won his first world championship medals. Biles vaulted the Yurchenko double pike, a vault previously reserved for men. Biles was the first woman to attempt it and execute it correctly, achieving a monster score of 15.266.

October 1, 2023 – Updated October 1, 2023, 9:38 pm

© ALL RIGHTS RESERVED

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

