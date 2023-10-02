Home » Yurchenko double pike on vault – Corriere TV
Sports

Yurchenko double pike on vault – Corriere TV

by admin
Yurchenko double pike on vault – Corriere TV

Simone Biles has returned to shine after her troubled withdrawal at the Tokyo Olympics. An extraordinary leap to the gymnastics world championship qualifiers in Antwerp where the athlete won his first world championship medals. Biles vaulted the Yurchenko double pike, a vault previously reserved for men. Biles was the first woman to attempt it and execute it correctly, achieving a monster score of 15.266.

October 1, 2023 – Updated October 1, 2023, 9:38 pm

© ALL RIGHTS RESERVED

See also  The fantasy romantic comedy "Transparent Heroes" was released in the new year "Hao Shi Cheng Shuang" Shi Ce Wang Hao Screen Fit

You may also like

Remembering Tim Wakefield: Red Sox Legend Dies at...

Google launches Fitbit Charge 6 with new health...

Australia too powerful for a bold Portugal

Manager Buck Showalter Fired after Disappointing Season: New...

Equal for Juve and the Milanese on the...

Chinese Shooting Team Dominates Hangzhou Asian Games with...

Brilliant Daněk, Kováč praised the guest from Sparta...

Remembering Tim Wakefield: Red Sox Knuckleballer Dies at...

They provoke their rivals with the photo of...

VSV wins the first derby of the ICE...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy