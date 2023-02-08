The attempted attack by the fans, the escape to La Spezia, then the wait in Milan and finally the green light to leave for Turkey by Roma with the sale at full price. Nicolo Zaniolo in the end he leaves Rome and Rome. Sixteen million plus bonuses and the “Gala” bought what up to some month ago he was considered the “heir of Totti” in yellow and red.

Mourinho’s post and Zaniolo’s (Instagram)

A month of controversy and the post mockery for “Mou”

The attacker’s adventure at Roma comes to an end after a month of January spent amidst controversy and market rumors following his request to be sold to the club. Milan withdrew almost immediately and from Only Bournemouth’s offer has arrived in the Premier League (then withdrawn after the player’s initial no). Zaniolo greets: “Yes, I’m leaving, a hug, thanks for everything”. But there is also room for a “mysterious” social post which the fans interpreted as a mockery of Mourinho. Legs crossed for Zaniolo as the Special One often did. On social media, increasingly enraged fans: “What a nasty dig at Mou”. The Portuguese coach had recently distanced himself from his player (“When you don’t feel good in the family you have to leave, you have to find a solution”).

José Mourinho (Ansa photo) José Mourinho (Ansa photo) José Mourinho (Ansa photo) José Mourinho (Ansa photo) José Mourinho (Ansa photo) José Mourinho (Ansa photo) José Mourinho (Ansa photo) José Mourinho (Ansa photo) José Mourinho (Ansa photo) José Mourinho (Ansa photo) José Mourinho (Ansa photo) José Mourinho (Ansa photo) José Mourinho (Ansa photo) José Mourinho (Ansa photo) José Mourinho (Ansa photo) José Mourinho (Ansa photo) José Mourinho (Ansa photo) José Mourinho (Ansa photo) José Mourinho (Ansa photo) José Mourinho (Ansa photo) José Mourinho (Ansa photo) José Mourinho (Ansa photo) José Mourinho (Ansa photo) José Mourinho (Ansa photo) José Mourinho (Ansa photo) José Mourinho (Ansa photo) José Mourinho (Ansa photo) José Mourinho (Ansa photo) José Mourinho (Ansa photo) José Mourinho (Ansa photo) José Mourinho (Ansa photo) José Mourinho (Ansa photo) José Mourinho (Ansa photo) José Mourinho (Ansa photo) José Mourinho (Ansa photo) José Mourinho (Ansa photo) José Mourinho (Ansa photo) José Mourinho (Ansa photo) José Mourinho (Ansa photo) José Mourinho (Ansa photo) José Mourinho (Ansa photo) José Mourinho (Ansa photo) José Mourinho (Ansa photo) José Mourinho (Ansa photo) José Mourinho (Ansa photo) José Mourinho (Ansa photo) José Mourinho (Ansa photo) José Mourinho (Ansa photo) José Mourinho (Ansa photo) José Mourinho (Ansa photo) José Mourinho (Ansa photo) José Mourinho (Ansa photo) José Mourinho (Ansa photo) José Mourinho (Ansa photo) José Mourinho (Ansa photo) José Mourinho (Ansa photo) José Mourinho (Ansa photo) José Mourinho (Ansa photo) José Mourinho (Ansa photo) José Mourinho (Ansa photo) José Mourinho (Ansa photo) José Mourinho (Ansa photo) José Mourinho (Ansa photo) José Mourinho (Ansa photo) José Mourinho (Ansa photo) José Mourinho (Ansa photo) José Mourinho (Ansa photo) José Mourinho (Ansa photo) José Mourinho (Ansa photo) José Mourinho (Ansa photo) José Mourinho (Ansa photo) José Mourinho (Ansa photo) José Mourinho (Ansa photo) José Mourinho (Ansa photo) José Mourinho (Ansa photo) José Mourinho (Ansa photo) José Mourinho (Ansa photo) José Mourinho (Ansa photo) José Mourinho (Ansa photo) José Mourinho (Ansa photo) José Mourinho (Ansa photo) José Mourinho (Ansa photo) José Mourinho (Ansa photo) José Mourinho (Ansa photo) José Mourinho (Ansa photo) José Mourinho (Ansa photo) José Mourinho (Ansa photo) José Mourinho (Ansa photo) José Mourinho (Ansa photo) José Mourinho (Ansa photo) José Mourinho (Ansa photo) José Mourinho (Ansa photo) José Mourinho (Ansa photo) José Mourinho (Ansa photo) José Mourinho (Ansa photo) José Mourinho (Ansa photo) José Mourinho (Ansa photo) José Mourinho (Ansa photo) José Mourinho (Ansa photo) José Mourinho (Ansa photo) José Mourinho (Ansa photo) José Mourinho (Ansa photo) José Mourinho (Ansa photo) José Mourinho (Ansa photo) José Mourinho (Ansa photo) José Mourinho (Ansa photo)



Previous

See also Totti talks about Spalletti, Zaniolo and Ronaldo





At the “Gala” at the balance price

Now the private flight from Linate to Istanbul and medical visits with Galatasaray. Then the signing of the contract that will bind him until 2027 at Galatasaray with a salary of 3.5 million euros a year and a release clause that will drop over time. Milan could return to office in the summer transfer market when the clause will be worth 35 millionfalling to 28-30 in 2024 and 23-25 ​​in 2025. About 23 million euros, of which 16 of the fixed part and the remainder in easily accessible bonuses (a way to lower the fee to transfer to Inter, given the 15% percentage on future resale held by the Nerazzurri and which is calculated on the fixed basis). A percentage between 10 and 15% that Roma also managed to include in the negotiation when Galatasaray were to sell the player in the future.

Many former Serie A players in Okan Buruk’s team

Zaniolo in Turkey will find a large group of players who have passed from Serie A. From Maurito Icardi (former Inter captain) to Lucas Torreira (former Fiorentina and Samp), passing through Dries Mertens (former Naples) and former Roma teammate, Sergio Oliveira. Just to the Portuguese, with whom he won the Conference League last year, he asked for clarifications on the project of Okan Buruk’s team which he preferred to that of Fenerbahce, despite the fact that the latter offered more. And there were several reasons for yes to the “Lions“, the yellow and red lions: from chance to play for the Turkish title to that, should he remain next year, to play in the Champions League, as well as the reassurances of the coach Mancini in a national keygiven the Nations League finals that will take place at the end of the season and which he would certainly have lost by remaining in the capital as excluded from the technical project.