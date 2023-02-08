Maleja Restrepo is one of the models, presenters and influencers most loved by all Colombians who have followed in her footsteps since she started her career at the age of 15 on the children’s program TV Aventuras broadcast by the regional channel Telepacíficoa project that opened many doors for her and encouraged her to continue with her career, such as the program ‘Real Time’, ‘Latitude 4°13’, or ‘Play Zone’.

However, it was in 2007, when Maleja became more visible, thanks to his participation in the reality show ‘The Island of the Famous: A Mayan Adventure2′program in which he met his current partner, the motorcyclist Sebastián Tatán Mejía with whom he has two daughters: Guadalupe and Macarena.

In addition to her talent as a presenter, actress and model, Maleja Restrepo has recently gained ground in the digital world with her creative content on social networks. With more than four million followers In her Instagram account, the woman from Cali has established herself as one of the most important figures in the country, in this digital world.

Maleja Restrepo also uses her social networks to share the most important news in her life, where she makes her followers accomplices of her triumphs, news and anecdotes. Recently, the presenter told about her new change of look that surprised those who follow her.