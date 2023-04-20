Home » Zeng Fanbo: The Shougang team is not influenced by online public opinion, we are a good team_Beijing Team_Playoffs_Season
Zeng Fanbo: The Shougang team is not influenced by online public opinion, we are a good team_Beijing Team_Playoffs_Season

Zeng Fanbo: The Shougang team is not influenced by online public opinion, we are a good team_Beijing Team_Playoffs_Season
2023-04-20 22:23

Source: China Basketball Lens

Original title: Zeng Fanbo: The Shougang team has not been influenced by online public opinion and we are a very good team

On April 20th, Beijing time, in the second game of the 2022-2023 season CBA playoffs 8-for-4 “Beijing-Liaoning War” series, the Liaoning men’s basketball team beat the Beijing men’s basketball team 105-86 in an away game, with a big score of 2-0 Swept opponents and advanced to the semi-finals.

Zeng Fanbo of the Beijing team said: “We have experienced a lot this year, such as flu, etc. Many people persisted despite illness and went all out in unfavorable circumstances. I have to learn a lot during the offseason. I am very grateful to my teammates for helping me. The whole team Without being influenced by the online public opinion, we proved that we are a very good team and look forward to next year’s season.

I have been watching football from the sidelines since I was a child, and it is an honor to be able to wear the jersey of the Beijing team one day. In the case of high confrontation in the playoffs, I recognize my shortcomings and strengths, and I will have a detailed training plan during the offseason. “Return to Sohu to see more

