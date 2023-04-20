Home » To strengthen the content of “Fortress Heroes”, Epic Games acquired AQUIRIS to establish a Brazilian branch | 4Gamers
Technology

To strengthen the content of “Fortress Heroes”, Epic Games acquired AQUIRIS to establish a Brazilian branch | 4Gamers

by admin
To strengthen the content of “Fortress Heroes”, Epic Games acquired AQUIRIS to establish a Brazilian branch | 4Gamers

Epic Games announced yesterday evening (19th) that it has acquired the studio “AQUIRIS” that developed the retro arcade racing game “Horizon Chase” series, and established Epic Games Brasil (Brazil) based on it.

In addition, Epic Games specifically mentioned in the official statement that after AQUIRIS joins Epic Games Brasil, it will create “groundbreaking content and social experience” for “Fortress Heroes”.

This acquisition strategy is the latest expansion goal of Epic Games following the acquisition of the online music site Bandcamp. The detailed time and details of the establishment of the Brazil branch are yet to be officially announced.

As a studio established in Brazil in 2007, AQUIRIS has a lot of experience in PC and mobile game development. Its “Horizon Chase” series and “Wonderbox” are all games developed through Epic Games’ Unreal Engine.

Epic Games once considered these two points in 2022, and invested in AQUIRIS as an initial strategy to advance to Latin America, so the acquisition is now expected, and we will see what new content Epic Games Brasil can create for “Fortress Heroes” in the future.

See also  The classic remake of "Wonder Boy 3: The Dragon's Trap" is free for a limited time, and it will be permanently saved after EGS collection | 4Gamers

You may also like

HP Envy Series Brings First IMAX Enhanced Certified...

Heat pump: The advantages and disadvantages of the...

The world’s thinnest laptop comes from ASUS!The new...

Cataracts lure every day

Starship and Musk’s lesson: make mistakes to learn

ASUS Zenbook S13 OLED is one centimeter thick...

A look into the black box: AI training...

Starship explodes shortly after takeoff but for Musk...

ZOTAC GAMING joins hands with Sony Pictures to...

everything you need to know • Techzilla

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy