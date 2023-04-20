To strengthen the content of “Fortress Heroes”, Epic Games acquired AQUIRIS to establish a Brazilian branch | 4Gamers

Epic Games announced yesterday evening (19th) that it has acquired the studio “AQUIRIS” that developed the retro arcade racing game “Horizon Chase” series, and established Epic Games Brasil (Brazil) based on it.

In addition, Epic Games specifically mentioned in the official statement that after AQUIRIS joins Epic Games Brasil, it will create “groundbreaking content and social experience” for “Fortress Heroes”.

Join us in welcoming AQUIRIS to Epic. @AquirisGS will become Epic Games Brasil and the team will create groundbreaking content and social experiences within Fortnite. Bem-vindo!https://t.co/tytLjHr6QQ — Epic Games Newsroom (@EpicNewsroom) April 19, 2023

This acquisition strategy is the latest expansion goal of Epic Games following the acquisition of the online music site Bandcamp. The detailed time and details of the establishment of the Brazil branch are yet to be officially announced.

As a studio established in Brazil in 2007, AQUIRIS has a lot of experience in PC and mobile game development. Its “Horizon Chase” series and “Wonderbox” are all games developed through Epic Games’ Unreal Engine.

Epic Games once considered these two points in 2022, and invested in AQUIRIS as an initial strategy to advance to Latin America, so the acquisition is now expected, and we will see what new content Epic Games Brasil can create for “Fortress Heroes” in the future.