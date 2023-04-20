Gym and workshop the knots to solve: «During the works they will be unusable»

Completion of the procurement procedure, then planning and publication of the tender notices for 30 June, awarding of the assignments for 20 September and start of the works for December of this year, maximum January 2024. The time schedule for the construction of the new Negrelli institute, flagship in the province of the recovery and resilience plan in the field of school construction. And the work delivery date is also shortened, which is brought forward from 30 June to 31 March 2026. The real problem will be being able to guarantee the hours of motor sciences and the use of lathes, bearing in mind that the gym and workshop.

Technical meeting yesterday morning at the institute headquarters with the participation of the head teacher Alessandro Bee, the entire school council, some parents, the manager Wanda Antoniazzi of the technical sector of Palazzo Piloni, as well as the designers Maria Giulia Milano and Daniele Rangone which are part of the pool of studies that have been awarded the design.

Principal Bee has been reassured that the construction site will proceed in stages, with predictable inconvenience but saving the continuity of lessons. The bulldozers will begin the demolition of the block which includes the gymnasium and the mechanical workshop. Here, once all the resulting material has been removed, construction of the main block of the new Negrelli institute will begin, which will contain classrooms and laboratories, as well as the gymnasium, more than halved in area compared to the current complex. A solution that will allow lessons to continue, moving the students to the new wing following the move of furniture and materials.

The second phase involves the demolition of the wing that currently houses classrooms and laboratories to allow the completion of the block that will house the workshop, the canteen, the assembly hall which will also serve as an auditorium.

The road that now divides the Negrelli from the Liceo Dal Piaz will be eliminated, also modifying the access to the houses located in the area behind the institute. Avoid interference with the high voltage line that passes in the immediate vicinity. Principal Bee was also reassured about the potential problems associated with the maintenance of wood and glass over time, the use of which is expected to be massive: «I was specified that the wood will then be covered with metal», explains the headteacher, «while as regards the gym, which will be smaller than the current one, there is the need to create an eco-sustainable building, avoiding having to heat a currently oversized building».

The problem, during the works, will be to keep all the services active: «I am thinking of the gym and the workshop which will not be available. For the gymnasium», adds Bee, «we will have to invent something since the other systems are already used by the other schools, while for the workshop we will have to decide whether to dispose of the lathes, sell them and then buy them back when the work is completed, or transfer them to the basement of the Rizzarda Institute, even if this operation will involve significant transport costs, to be considered even when they will have to be brought back to the new institute”