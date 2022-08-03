Original title: Zheng Qinwen lost to Osaka Naomi and Wang Xiyu in three sets to eliminate the semi-finals of Xinke Wimbledon

Beijing News Sports | Reporter Li Yuanfei

On the morning of August 3, Beijing time, Chinese women’s tennis players who were warming up for the 2022 US Open in the United States from August 29 to September 11 ended the first rounds of singles in the two events respectively. Youngster Zheng Qinwen, who made a deep impression at both the French Open and Wimbledon this year, lost to Naomi Osaka, the holder of four Grand Slam titles, in three sets in the first round of the women’s singles at the San Jose station. On the other hand, Wang Xiyu eliminated Maria, a new quarterfinalist at this year’s Wimbledon women’s singles 2-0 at Washington Station, and joined another Chinese women’s tennis player Zhu Lin to advance to the second round.

At the 250-level Washington station, Wang Xinyu, who is currently ranked 78th in the world in singles, met the reversal of Czech player Martinkova, who was ranked 73rd in the world in singles 1-2. Wang Xinyu took the lead 6-0 in the first set, and broke serve in the first game of the second set. Martinkova made a break in the next game, but she showed a flaw in the third game and was led by Wang Xinyu 40-0. It is a pity that the Chinese girl failed to seize the opportunity to break again. Since then, Martinkova has become more and more brave, challenging Wang Xinyu’s serve several times, and finally broke serve in the tenth game that the Chinese girl had to protect, tying the score to 1. In fact, in the tenth game of the second set, Wang Xinyu tenaciously saved 3 break points in a row under the passive situation of being behind 0 to 40. However, in the tug of war between the two sides, Martinkova was even better. Six break points won the set.

Wang Xinyu’s data map

The final set was very similar to the second set. Wang Xinyu missed the chance to break serve in the first game, and then broke serve first in the third game. She also had a 40-15 chance in the fifth game, but Martinkova scored 4 points in a row to save the serve, and in the sixth game, Wang Xinyu’s break advantage was wiped out. In the crucial tenth game, Wang Xinyu fell again. Martinkova took the game on the second break point after taking a 40-15 lead.

In the first round of the women’s singles match at Washington Station, Wang Xiyu, who advanced to the main match as the lucky loser, eliminated Maria from Germany, the semi-finalist of this year’s Wimbledon women’s singles, in straight sets.

Wang Xiyu's data map Wang Xiyu, currently ranked 95th in the singles world, was listed as the top seed in the women's singles qualifying round this time. After surviving the first round of qualifying 6-4, 6-1, she lost to local player Chirico Luisa in three sets in the final round of the qualifying round. However, due to the temporary withdrawal of the main player Buzkova before the game, Wang Xiyu was able to successfully enter the main game. Facing Maria, Wang Xiyu broke serve consecutively in the first and third games of the first set, gaining a 4-0 game points advantage and successfully winning the first set 6-2. Maria improved in the second set, breaking Wang Xiyu's serve in the second game. However, Wang Xiyu immediately broke back in the third game, and then broke again in the 11th game where Maria had to save, thus winning the whole game 7-5 and advancing to the first round together with Zhu Lin, who had already passed the first round the day before. Second round. See also Old Wild West in Piacenza: winning to start a championship as a favorite Data map of Zheng Qinwen In the 500-level San Jose station, the two Chinese girls who participated in the women's singles encountered tough battles in the first round. Veteran Zhang Shuai's opponent was the former US Open women's singles runner-up and local star Keith. As a result, she lost 4-6, 2-6 and missed the second round. Zheng Qinwen's opponent is the Grand Slam title holder Naomi Osaka. At present, Naomi Osaka's singles world ranking is 41st, and Zheng Qinwen is 51st. This is the first confrontation between the two. Before the game, Naomi Osaka said at a press conference that she would face this game with a relaxed attitude. After the first set started, Zheng Qinwen, who was the first to serve, suffered a break in the third game. Since then, the two sides have each guaranteed serve, and Naomi Osaka has successfully won the opener with 6 to 4. In the second set, Zheng Qinwen improved his state and did not leave any chance for his opponent to break serve. She first got a break point in the fourth game, but Naomi Osaka scored 3 points in a row to resolve the crisis. In the eighth game, Zheng Qinwen made a comeback. After 40 to 15, he broke serve at the second break point, and then 4 straight points to save the serve, tying the score 6 to 3. In the deciding set, Naomi Osaka broke Zheng Qinwen's serve in the second and fourth games in a row, and quickly gained a 5-0 advantage in the game, and finally won 6-1. In terms of doubles, the top-seeded Zhang Shuai/Kudemetova in San Jose won 6-2, 6-4 against Merichal Martinez/Perez and successfully advanced to the top 8. Zhu Lin/Han Xinyun lost to Gamara/Webley-Smith 4-6, 6-3, 10-12 when they scored 8 of 16 at the Washington Station. In addition, Wang Xiyu/Yuan Yue will compete in the women's doubles match at the Washington station, and Xu Yifan/Yang Zhaoxuan will compete in the women's doubles match at the San Jose station.

