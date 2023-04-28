Zinsberger and Co. in front of a record crowd for a place in the final

In front of a record crowd, goalkeeper Manuela Zinsberger and right-back Laura Wienroither play with Arsenal for a place in the final of the Women’s Champions League. 55,000 fans are expected on Monday (6.45 p.m.) at the Emirates Stadium in London in the semi-final second leg against VfL Wolfsburg. Arsenal are in good shape after a 2-2 draw in Germany to reach the final against FC Barcelona in Eindhoven on 3 June.

Arsenal had kicked out Bayern Munich in the previous round and made up a 2-0 deficit with the two Austrians in the first leg in Wolfsburg. Now more fans than ever before want to see the second place in a Champions League final live at a women’s club game in England. “We love playing in front of our fans. Together we can bring Arsenal to the final again. That’s our dream,” said coach Jonas Eidevall. With Beth Mead, Vivianne Miedema, Kim Little and Leah Williamson, four top performers are still missing.

More see sport.ORF.at/fussball