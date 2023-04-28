Home » Zinsberger and Co. in front of a record crowd for a place in the final
Sports

Zinsberger and Co. in front of a record crowd for a place in the final

by admin
Zinsberger and Co. in front of a record crowd for a place in the final

In front of a record crowd, goalkeeper Manuela Zinsberger and right-back Laura Wienroither play with Arsenal for a place in the final of the Women’s Champions League. 55,000 fans are expected on Monday (6.45 p.m.) at the Emirates Stadium in London in the semi-final second leg against VfL Wolfsburg. Arsenal are in good shape after a 2-2 draw in Germany to reach the final against FC Barcelona in Eindhoven on 3 June.

Arsenal had kicked out Bayern Munich in the previous round and made up a 2-0 deficit with the two Austrians in the first leg in Wolfsburg. Now more fans than ever before want to see the second place in a Champions League final live at a women’s club game in England. “We love playing in front of our fans. Together we can bring Arsenal to the final again. That’s our dream,” said coach Jonas Eidevall. With Beth Mead, Vivianne Miedema, Kim Little and Leah Williamson, four top performers are still missing.

More see sport.ORF.at/fussball

See also  WTA Miami 2023, Trevisan in the quarterfinals: Ostapenko beaten 6-3, 6-3

You may also like

Lions confident in two first-round picks that caused...

“Coffee comes out much richer”

Boxing: Estelle Mossely multiplies the objectives

Casper Ruud surprised by Matteo Arnaldi in the...

Scandal in the NHL. The Russian had a...

Azerbaijan Grand Prix: Max Verstappen fastest in practice...

Premier League: What could relegation mean to those...

The NBA favorites blew up. Fail? No, a...

NBA: Watch best of Stephen Curry & Klay...

ANTOŠ’S RAZOR: I was ashamed and physically embarrassed....

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy