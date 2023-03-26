Home Technology 【AI Attack】Gmail adds GPT to generate email content! The Android version is the first to set up the “Help Me Write” function – ezone.hk – Technology Focus – 5G Mobile
Google launched the Bard generation AI service earlier. Although the first batch is only available for trial in the United Kingdom and the United States, they are all exciting. Recently, the Android version of Gmail has also released the function of GPT to generate AI. Users can enter a brief summary and let the Gmail App write emails instead of everyone. It is worth looking forward to.

In the Gmail version 2023.03.05.515729449 on the Android machine, a new GPT-generated AI email writing function was discovered. As long as the user enters the email writing page, he will find the “Help Me Write” function. After clicking, he can enter a brief content, use Google’s GPT to generate AI function, and convert the brief into content. After generating the content, you can also choose different versions. Greatly improve the convenience of using Gmail.

Source：9to5mac

