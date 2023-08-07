A book about the beginnings of the computer

Four kilos of amazement and remembering: A book about the beginnings of the digital

The beginnings of the digital

A journey through time into the past of the future

By Michael Spehr

Four kilos of amazement and remembrance: an opulent book on the history of digitization shows how it all began. And that much of what sounds utopian and improbable today could already be taken for granted tomorrow.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

